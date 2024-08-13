Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Techie from Lucknow goes missing in Bengaluru, wife pleads for police help

    Vipin Gupta, a 37-year-old technician from Lucknow, has been missing since August 4 in Bengaluru. After leaving home, ₹1,80,000 was withdrawn from his bank account, and his phone was turned off. His wife, Sriparna Dutta, has reported the case to the police and appealed for help on social media.

    Techie from Lucknow goes missing in Bengaluru, wife pleads for police help vkp
    A Lucknow-based techie who had relocated to Bengaluru in search of job opportunities has gone missing under mysterious circumstances. Despite a week passing since his disappearance, his wife is desperately appealing for assistance from the authorities.

    Vipin Gupta, a 37-year-old technician originally from Lucknow, has been missing since August 4, leaving his wife and two children in distress. Vipin, who worked at a company in Manyata Tech Park, vanished after leaving his home at around 12:44 PM. According to reports, he was last seen riding his Kawasaki bike and holding a t-shirt.

    Karnataka: Uncertainty looms over search for missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun in landslide-hit Shirur

    Shortly after his departure, a large sum of ₹1,80,000 was withdrawn from his bank account, and his mobile phone was subsequently switched off. This unsettling series of events prompted his wife, Sriparna Dutta, to file a missing person report at the Kodigehalli police station.

    Despite her efforts to involve the authorities, Sriparna alleges that the police have been unresponsive and have made little progress in locating her husband. In her desperation, she has taken to social media, posting appeals and updates about her husband's disappearance, including a heartfelt plea on Facebook Live.

    Bengaluru techie couple lose Rs 1.53 crore in trading scam, police help recover Rs 1.4 crore; here's how

    In her live broadcast, Sriparna revealed that Vipin had no known addictions and was not struggling with depression. She stressed that their family was financially stable and happy, dismissing any claims of marital discord. She also mentioned a recent purchase of a mobile phone, which could be linked to the withdrawn funds, but has no other leads.

    "My husband never drank or gambled," Sriparna stated. "We had no financial issues and were a happy family. He was not a quarrelsome person and had no known problems. We are devastated and need help."

