After Kolkata, Uttarakhand nurse raped, murdered while returning from duty; Body found in UP

After a week of the heinous rape of a young doctor at Kolkata's RG KAR, another disturbing incident has surfaced. A nurse from Uttarakhand was allegedly raped and murdered by a 28-year-old daily wage labourer in Rajasthan. The 33-year-old nurse, who had been missing from Rudrapur since last month, was tragically found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district. The accused was arrested on Wednesday.

The accused, Dharmendra Kumar, hails from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and had been working in Udham Singh Nagar district, where the victim was employed at a private hospital. The tragic incident unfolded on the night of July 30 when the nurse was returning home after her shift.



According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC, the nurse's sister reported her missing to the Rudrapur police station on July 31. The complaint triggered an extensive search operation involving four teams of city police and special operations group (SOG) officers. The police placed the woman’s mobile phone under surveillance and reviewed footage from over 500 CCTV cameras across the region.

On August 8, the search led to a grim discovery. The skeletal remains of the missing nurse were found near the road leading to Vasundhara Colony from Dibdiba in Uttar Pradesh. Following this, a manhunt was launched across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, ultimately leading to Dharmendra’s arrest.

During interrogation, Dharmendra confessed to the heinous crime. He revealed that he had spotted the nurse travelling alone and attacked her in a secluded area. The nurse, a mother of an 11-year-old girl, bravely fought back but was overpowered. Dharmendra admitted to raping her before strangling her with her scarf and smashing her head with a brick. After committing the crime, he fled the scene with her belongings, including Rs 3,000 in cash and her mobile phone.



The investigation also uncovered that the accused was a drug addict and did not know the victim personally. His motive appeared to be robbery, but the situation escalated into a brutal sexual assault and murder. The victim’s mobile phone was later traced to Rajasthan, helping the police track down the accused. Dharmendra was eventually apprehended in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, bringing some closure to the case.

The police are now investigating whether Dharmendra has a criminal history, while the community reels from the horror of this senseless crime. This incident follows the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor in West Bengal just a week earlier, underscoring the persistent issue of violence against women in the country.

