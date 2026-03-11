BJD MP Sasmit Patra urged the government to clarify the status of LPG reserves amid a commercial cylinder shortage. Other leaders highlighted price hikes, while an LPG association said the shortage is restricted to commercial cylinders.

Opposition Demands Clarity on LPG Supply

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday called on the government to clarify the current status of LPG reserves amid reports of a commercial cylinder shortage, urging transparency on supply timelines and relief measures for citizens.

Speaking to ANI, Patra urged the government to update the public on LPG reserves, consumption timelines, and when supply is expected to normalise, stressing the need for clarity, especially for the common man. "The government should clarify - what is the amount of reserves in our country presently, how much is left, how much can be consumed over how many days, and by when are they expecting that the LPG supply would be normalised. I believe the government is having talks; the people of this nation also need to be told about the current situation. If there is a crisis of energy, then by when the government plans to resolve it should also be clarified to the people, especially to the common man," he said. Patra also expressed concern over the recent Air India fare hike amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, calling it "extremely alarming." He added, "On one hand, people are already suffering because of inflationary trends in oil and LPG, and on the other hand, you find this kind of discriminatory pricing. Air India and Air India Express should immediately try to reduce the prices."

Leaders Decry Price Hikes and Shortages

Following Patra's remarks, NCP SP leader Fauzia Khan highlighted the impact of rising LPG prices on households and businesses. "The price of an LPG cylinder has gone up by 60 rupees, and this is a major concern for Indian households. Restaurants are also being affected by this increase. Yet these issues are far from being discussed in Parliament. Rising prices will inevitably have an adverse effect on other products as well," Khan told ANI.

Echoing concerns from other quarters, CPI-M leader Amra Ram noted that commercial LPG cylinders remain unavailable and that prices have increased sharply. "LPG is not available at all. The supply of commercial cylinders has been completely stopped, and there is a huge scramble even for domestic ones. Prices have been hiked by Rs 60 for domestic cylinders and by Rs 115 for commercial ones. This is the height of exploitation. Our government's behaviour is unprecedented. Any previous government, regardless of its political party, maintained an independent foreign policy and stood up against injustice and attacks. There are 150 crore people in this country, representing a quarter of the world's population, yet our government is bowing to American imperialism, while the citizens are being looted." Ram said.

The concerns come amid energy supply uncertainties following escalated tensions in West Asia after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials in joint US-Israel strikes on February 28.

LPG Association Clarifies, Govt Invokes Act

RK Gupta, National Vice President of the LPG Association, clarified that there is no shortage of domestic LPG, though commercial cylinders have been temporarily restricted, with exemptions for hospitals and schools. The Central government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG, CNG for transport, and other critical sectors. A 25-day inter-booking period for LPG refills has been introduced, and oil refineries have been directed to increase production.

India relies on imports of liquefied natural gas to meet its demand, a significant share of which comes from suppliers in West Asia. (ANI)