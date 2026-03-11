From Kitchens To Connectivity: LPG Shortage Could Impact Telecom Infrastructure In India
Since towers support mobile networks and internet services, prolonged shortages may delay network expansion and 5G rollout. Industry groups have asked govt to prioritise LPG supply for telecom infrastructure to protect India’s growing digital economy
LPG supply worries spread beyond kitchens
The shortage of LPG in India is no longer only a concern for households and kitchens. The telecommunications sector has now warned that the ongoing supply problem could also affect mobile network expansion and internet services in the country.
Industry groups say that the shortage may slow down the manufacturing of telecom towers, which are essential for running mobile calls, internet data and digital services.
The concern comes at a time when India is rapidly expanding its digital infrastructure and rolling out faster mobile networks.
Middle East tensions affecting LPG supply
According to reports, supply issues have started appearing because of disruptions in the global supply chain. Rising tensions and conflict in parts of the Middle East have affected the movement of energy supplies.
India imports a large share of its LPG from international markets. Because of this, any global disruption can quickly affect the domestic supply situation.
As a precaution, the government has reportedly asked oil companies to first ensure that LPG reaches household consumers.
While this step is meant to protect domestic cooking gas supply, it has created new challenges for several industries that depend on LPG for their operations.
Telecom companies report LPG supply stoppage
Telecom infrastructure companies have informed the government that their LPG supply has suddenly been stopped.
Reports suggest that from 5 March 2026, several telecom tower manufacturing units stopped receiving LPG deliveries. These units depend on gas-based fuel for different stages of tower production.
Industry representatives say the unexpected halt in supply has raised concerns within the telecom sector.
If the problem continues for a longer period, manufacturing of telecom towers may slow down.
Why telecom tower factories need LPG
Telecom towers are built using a number of metal processing techniques. One important step in the process is galvanisation.
Galvanisation protects metal structures from rust and damage. During this process, LPG or other gas-based fuels are used to heat metal and treat the tower components.
If LPG supply is interrupted, factories may struggle to continue production at normal levels. In some cases, companies may even be forced to temporarily stop operations.
This could affect the availability of new telecom towers across the country.
Impact on mobile network and internet expansion
Telecom towers play a crucial role in maintaining mobile networks. Millions of towers across India support mobile calls, internet browsing and data services.
If tower manufacturing slows down, telecom companies may face delays in installing new towers or upgrading existing infrastructure.
This could affect network expansion, especially in areas where connectivity is already weak.
Experts say that rural and remote regions could feel the impact more strongly if the situation continues.
The slowdown could also affect ongoing plans to expand 4G networks and roll out 5G services in many parts of the country.
Industry urges government to prioritise digital infrastructure
Organisations representing the telecom industry have appealed to the government for urgent support.
They have requested that digital infrastructure be treated as an essential service. Industry bodies say telecom tower manufacturing units should be given priority access to LPG supply.
According to them, telecom infrastructure is now a backbone of India’s growing digital economy.
They warn that delays in building new towers could slow down progress in digital services, online education, digital payments and many other sectors that depend on stable internet connectivity.
Experts say no immediate panic
Despite the concerns, experts say there is no immediate risk of mobile networks or internet services shutting down.
Existing telecom infrastructure is currently working normally. The concern is mainly about future expansion and upgrades.
If the LPG supply issue continues for a long time, telecom companies may face difficulties in increasing network capacity.
This could delay improvements in internet speed and mobile connectivity in certain regions.
LPG shortage affecting other sectors as well
The LPG supply problem is not limited to telecom manufacturing. Several other sectors are also feeling the pressure.
Hotels, restaurants and small businesses in many cities have reported shortages of commercial LPG cylinders.
Reports from major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru suggest that commercial gas supplies have been affected.
These industries depend heavily on LPG for daily operations, and supply disruptions have already begun to cause operational difficulties.
Government prioritises domestic consumers
The government’s decision to prioritise domestic LPG supply is aimed at ensuring that households continue to receive cooking gas without disruption.
However, industries that depend on LPG are now urging authorities to find a balanced solution.
Experts say that maintaining both domestic supply and industrial demand will be important to avoid wider economic disruptions.
As India continues to build its digital economy, reliable telecom infrastructure will remain essential for communication, business and daily life.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.