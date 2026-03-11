The shortage of LPG in India is no longer only a concern for households and kitchens. The telecommunications sector has now warned that the ongoing supply problem could also affect mobile network expansion and internet services in the country.

Industry groups say that the shortage may slow down the manufacturing of telecom towers, which are essential for running mobile calls, internet data and digital services.

The concern comes at a time when India is rapidly expanding its digital infrastructure and rolling out faster mobile networks.

Middle East tensions affecting LPG supply

According to reports, supply issues have started appearing because of disruptions in the global supply chain. Rising tensions and conflict in parts of the Middle East have affected the movement of energy supplies.

India imports a large share of its LPG from international markets. Because of this, any global disruption can quickly affect the domestic supply situation.

As a precaution, the government has reportedly asked oil companies to first ensure that LPG reaches household consumers.

While this step is meant to protect domestic cooking gas supply, it has created new challenges for several industries that depend on LPG for their operations.