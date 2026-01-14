Bengaluru records a sharp rise in traffic violations, with over 21,000 cases daily. AI cameras catch 80% of offenders, including helmet violations and no-parking cases. Authorities urge stricter compliance as motorists continue flouting rules.

Bengaluru is witnessing a worrying surge in traffic rule violations, with an average of more than 21,000 cases being recorded every day. Despite ongoing police awareness campaigns and road safety initiatives, the number of offenders continues to rise, reflecting persistent non-compliance among motorists and two-wheeler riders. Authorities report that in the last 11 months of the previous year alone, over 6.9 million traffic violation cases were registered.

14 Traffic Violations Every Minute

Police have imposed fines for a wide range of offences, including using a mobile phone while driving, parking in prohibited areas, riding without a helmet, driving on one-way streets, drunk driving, using high-beam lights, and jumping traffic signals.

Strict monitoring is being conducted at major junctions across the city, including Chalukya Circle, Shivananda Circle, Silk Board, Anil Kumble Circle, Hudson Circle, M.G. Road, and Bellandur, using artificial intelligence (AI) cameras. Authorities state that these measures have contributed to a sharp increase in fines and the detection of violators.

Until November last year, a total of 6,988,400 cases were recorded, averaging 21,000 cases per day, which equates to 14 people violating traffic rules every minute. Notably, 80% of these cases were registered through AI-enabled cameras.

Riding Without a Helmet: Over Twenty Lakh Cases

Despite repeated awareness campaigns emphasising the importance of wearing helmets, Bengaluru riders continue to flout the rules. Last year, 20,33,259 cases were registered against two-wheeler riders for not wearing a helmet, while 11, 27,924 cases were filed against pillion riders for the same offence.

In addition, authorities recorded 11,16,278 no-parking violations, underlining the continued disregard for basic traffic regulations despite strict enforcement and public awareness efforts.