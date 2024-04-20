Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to arrive in Bengaluru today; check traffic guidelines

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend a BJP convention at Bengaluru Palace Grounds amid tight security measures in Karnataka. Heavy police deployment is expected in the area, with particular attention to potential protests at Makeri Circle. Traffic disruptions are anticipated along various routes due to the Prime Minister's visit, with alternative routes suggested for motorists and goods vehicles.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to arrive in Bengaluru today; check traffic guidelines vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    As the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 drew near, both the BJP and Congress are intensifying their campaigns across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the BJP charge, is determined to secure an unprecedented victory, aiming for 400 seats. As part of his campaign efforts, PM Modi is set to arrive in Karnataka today and will participate in a BJP convention at Bengaluru Palace Grounds.

    In anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit, stringent security measures have been put in place by the police. Led by Additional Commissioners of Police Satish Kumar and Raman Gupta, a substantial force comprising four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), inspectors, sub-inspectors, and around two thousand policemen will be deployed.

    Congress leader, who threatened to chop PM Modi into pieces, instigates voters against BJP (WATCH)

    The area surrounding Palace Grounds, including the Helipad, Mekhri Circle, and Bellary Road, where the convention will take place, will witness heavy police presence. Authorities are prepared for potential protests, particularly at Makeri Circle, where Congress workers may gather to demonstrate by displaying a ‘mug’. However, it has been made clear that no protests will be permitted at Makeri Circle today, and any attempt to do so will be met with immediate police action.

    'Had a wonderful interaction': PM Modi engages with youth from gaming community in video interaction (WATCH)

    Following the convention, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to HAL by road. Consequently, police will also be deployed along the HAL route to ensure security. Additionally, the traffic police have advised motorists to seek alternative routes to avoid disruption. Several roads in the city, including Palace Road, Jayamahal, Ramana Maharshi Road, Mount Carmel Road, Jayaram Road, CV Raman Road, Nandidurga Road, Mekhri Circle, Vasantnagar, Bellary Road, and Taralabalu Road, are expected to experience traffic disruptions from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM today.

    The movement of goods vehicles will be prohibited from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM today. Alternate routes have been suggested for the movement of goods vehicles, including CMIT Junction, New BEL Junction, Mysore Bank Junction, BHEL Junction, Hebbala Junction, and Basaveshwar Junction. City traffic police have officially communicated these restrictions to motorists to ensure smooth traffic flow.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM urges former PM HD Deve Gowda to secure central approval for Mekedatu project amid drought crisis vkp

    Karnataka CM urges former PM HD Deve Gowda to secure central approval for Mekedatu project amid drought crisis

    Hubli corporator's daughter murder case: BJP and Congress clash over allegation of appeasement politics vkp

    Hubballi horror: Congress, BJP embroiled in appeasement politics row, justice for Neha call grows

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father says 'love jihad' is spreading rapidly, urges govt action (WATCH) snt

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father says 'love jihad' is spreading rapidly, urges govt action (WATCH)

    Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH) snt

    Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH)

    62-year-old Bengaluru tourist goes missing during Dudhsagar jeep excursion, search ops underway vkp

    62-year-old Bengaluru tourist goes missing during Dudhsagar jeep excursion, search ops underway

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on April 20: Know how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 20: Know how much it costs in your city

    Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT 3 cancelled RBA

    Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 3 CANCELLED 

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Paramekkavu, Thiruvambady conduct massive fireworks [WATCH] anr

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Paramekkavu, Thiruvambady conduct massive fireworks [WATCH]

    Who was Max Azzarello? US man who self-immolated outside Donald Trump's hush-money trial gcw

    Who was Max Azzarello? US man who self-immolated outside Donald Trump's hush-money trial

    Karnataka CM urges former PM HD Deve Gowda to secure central approval for Mekedatu project amid drought crisis vkp

    Karnataka CM urges former PM HD Deve Gowda to secure central approval for Mekedatu project amid drought crisis

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon