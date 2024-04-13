Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress leader, who threatened to chop PM Modi into pieces, instigates voters against BJP (WATCH)

    Known for his provocative statements, Imran Masood first drew widespread attention in 2014 with his threat directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remark, wherein he vowed to 'cut Prime Minister Narendra Modi into small pieces', sparked outrage and made headlines across the nation.

    Congress leader, who threatened to chop PM Modi into pieces, instigates voters against BJP (WATCH)
    Congress candidate from Saharanpur Imran Masood has reignited controversy with his recent remarks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In a video, Masood is seen warning that if the BJP secures victory, Muslims would face discrimination, framing the election as a crucial battle for their safety.

    Addressing a gathering, Masood said, "This election is not merely about victory or defeat; it's about our survival. If the BJP comes to power, Muslims will face severe repercussions." His comments, captured in a viral video, have stirred debate and drawn sharp criticism.

    Following the video's circulation, Masood clarified his stance, asserting that the safety of citizens hinges on upholding the country's constitutional values.

    Saharanpur is all set to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The BJP has nominated Raghav Lakhan Pal Sharma as its candidate for the constituency.

    Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. Counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for June 4.

    In the 2019 elections, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) secured a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, eclipsing the SP-BSP 'Mahagatbandhan'. The BJP-Apna Dal (S) alliance clinched 64 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, while the SP and BSP managed to secure only 15 seats combined.

