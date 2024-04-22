Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat

Citing requests from leaders of both the BJP and the Congress, Dingaleshwar Swami announced his intention to withdraw from the electoral race. He also revealed plans to announce his political affiliation and the candidate he intends to support on Tuesday.

Ligayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami on Monday (April 22) made headlines as he announced his decision to withdraw his nomination from the Hubbali-Dharwad Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka. The pontiff of Shirahatti-Balehosur Fakir Mutt had filed his nomination as an independent candidate, challenging Union Minister and BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi.

Citing requests from leaders of both the BJP and the Congress, Dingaleshwar Swami announced his intention to withdraw from the electoral race. He also revealed plans to announce his political affiliation and the candidate he intends to support on Tuesday. Despite considering neutrality, he said that a decision regarding support would be made in the coming days.

The seer's initial decision to contest had drawn criticism from devotees of the mutt, who urged him to refrain from entering politics. They expressed their discontent, insisting that if Dingaleshwar Swami wished to pursue a political career, he should resign from his position within the mutt.

With the Lok Sabha elections progressing, the withdrawal of Dingaleshwar Swami's nomination marks a significant development in the political landscape of Karnataka.

The second phase of polling is slated for April 26, followed by subsequent phases on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The election results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

