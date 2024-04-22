Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal amid insulin row

    This development unfolded following a statement from the Tihar administration, refuting Kejriwal's claims and asserting that no concerns regarding insulin administration were raised during his recent virtual consultation with AIIMS specialists.

    Delhi Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal amid insulin row AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Monday (April 22) intervened in the ongoing controversy surrounding the medical care of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, directing the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to assemble a medical board to evaluate his health condition.

    Arvind Kejriwal, who has been imprisoned in Tihar jail since April 1, has been at the center of a dispute regarding the administration of insulin to manage his diabetic condition.

    In response to the court's directive, the Delhi CM wrote a letter to the superintendent of Tihar jail, reiterating his persistent requests for insulin, contradicting the jail administration's claims. He asserted that AIIMS doctors had not dismissed concerns about his diabetic condition, contrary to the jail's statement.

    Kejriwal denounced the administration's response as "false and misleading," attributing it to "political pressure."

    As the controversy escalates, Tihar jail authorities have yet to respond to Kejriwal's allegations, leaving the situation fraught with uncertainty regarding the medical care provided to the imprisoned chief minister.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 5:14 PM IST
