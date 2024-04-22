President Murmu confers Padma Awards 2024 in glittering ceremony; full list of 132 recipients (WATCH)
Following thorough deliberations, the committee's recommendations are presented to the Prime Minister and the President of India for their final approval.
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (April 22) presided over a prestigious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she honoured the Padma Vibhushan award upon former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Additionally, distinguished personalities such as singer Usha Uthup and Bharatnatyam dancer Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam were honored with the Padma Bhushan award during the event.
The Padma Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence across various fields, are conferred based on recommendations put forth by the Padma Awards Committee. This committee, annually constituted by the Prime Minister, is led by the Cabinet Secretary and comprises esteemed members such as the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent individuals.
Delhi Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal amid insulin row
Following thorough deliberations, the committee's recommendations are presented to the Prime Minister and the President of India for their final approval.
Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2024 Recipients:
Padma Vibhushan
1. Vyjayantimala Bali
2. Konidela Chiranjeevi
3. M Venkaiah Naidu
4. Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous)
5. Padma Subrahmanyam
Padma Bhushan
1. M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous)
2. Hormusji N Cama
3. Mithun Chakraborty
4. Sitaram Jindal
5. Young Liu
6. Ashwin Balachand Mehta
7. Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous)
8. Ram Naik
9. Tejas Madhusudan Patel
10. Olanchery Rajagopal
11. Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo Alias Rajdutt
12. Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous)
13. Pyarelal Sharma
14. Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur
15. Usha Uthup
16. Vijaykanth (Posthumous)
17. Kundan Vyas
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission holds meeting to 'mitigate risks' due to heatwave
Padma Shri
1. Khalil Ahamad
2. Badrappan M
3. Kaluram Bamaniya
4. Rezwana Choudhury Bannya
5. Naseem Bano
6. Ramlal Bareth
7. Gita Roy Barman
8. Parbati Baruah
9. Sarbeswar Basumatary
10. Som Datt Battu
11. Takdira Begum
12. Sathyanarayana Beleri
13. Drona Bhuyan
14. Ashok Kumar Biswas
15. Rohan Machanda Bopanna
16. Smriti Rekha Chakma
17. Narayan Chakraborty
18. A Velu Ananda Chari
19. Ram Chet Chaudhary
20. K Chellammal
21. Joshna Chinappa
22. Charlotte Chopin
23. Raghuveer Choudhary
24. Joe D Cruz
25. Ghulam Nabi Dar
26. Chitta Ranjan Debbarma
27. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande
28. Prema Dhanraj
29. Radha Krishan Dhiman
30. Manohar Krishana Dole
31. Pierre Sylvain Filliozat
32. Mahabir Singh Guddu
33. Anupama Hoskere
34. Yazdi Maneksha Italia
35. Rajaram Jain
36. Jankilal
37. Ratan Kahar
38. Yashwant Singh Kathoch
39. Zahir I Kazi
40. Gaurav Khanna
41. Surendra Kishore
42. Dasari Kondappa
43. Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy
44. Yanung Jamoh Lego
45. Jordan Lepcha
46. Satendra Singh Lohia
47. Binod Maharana
48. Purnima Mahato
49. Uma Maheshwari D
50. Dukhu Majhi
51. Ram Kumar Mallick
52. Hemchand Manjhi
53. Chandrashekhar Mahadeorao Meshram
54. Surendra Mohan Mishra (Posthumous)
55. Ali Mohammed & Shri Ghani Mohammed (Duo)
56. Kalpana Morparia
57. Chami Murmu
58. Sasindran Muthuvel
59. G Nachiyar
60. Kiran Nadar
61. Pakaravur Chithran Namboodiripad (Posthumous)
62. Narayanan EP
63. Shailesh Nayak
64. Harish Nayak (Posthumous)
65. Fred Negrit
66. Hari Om
67. Bhagabat Padhan
68. Sanatan Rudra Pal
69. Shankar Baba Pundlikrao Papalkar
70. Radhe Shyam Pareek
71. Dayal Mavjibhai Parmar
72. Binod Kumar Pasayat
73. Silbi Passah
74. Shanti Devi Paswan & Shri Shivan Paswan (Duo)
75. Sanjay Anant Patil
76. Muni Narayana Prasad
77. KS Rajanna
78. Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar
79. Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit
80. Romalo Ram
81. Navjivan Rastogi
82. Nirmal Rishi
83. Pran Sabharwal
84. Gaddam Sammaiah
85. Sangthankima
86. Machihan Sasa
87. Omprakash Sharma
88. Eklabya Sharma
89. Ram Chander Sihag
90. Harbinder Singh
91. Gurvinder Singh
92. Godawari Singh
93. Ravi Prakash Singh
94. Seshampatti T Sivalingam
95. Somanna
96. Kethavath Somlal
97. Shashi Soni
98. Urmila Srivastava
99. Nepal Chandra Sutradhar (Posthumous)
100. Gopinath Swain
101. Laxman Bhatt Tailang
102. Maya Tandon
103. Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty
104. Jagdish Labhshanker Trivedi
105. Sano Vamuzo
106. Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil
107. Kurella Vittalacharya
108. Kiran Vyas
109. Jageshwar Yadav
110. Babu Ram Yadav