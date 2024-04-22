President Murmu confers Padma Awards 2024 in glittering ceremony; full list of 132 recipients (WATCH)

Following thorough deliberations, the committee's recommendations are presented to the Prime Minister and the President of India for their final approval.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (April 22) presided over a prestigious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she honoured the Padma Vibhushan award upon former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Additionally, distinguished personalities such as singer Usha Uthup and Bharatnatyam dancer Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam were honored with the Padma Bhushan award during the event.

The Padma Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence across various fields, are conferred based on recommendations put forth by the Padma Awards Committee. This committee, annually constituted by the Prime Minister, is led by the Cabinet Secretary and comprises esteemed members such as the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent individuals.

Delhi Court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal amid insulin row

Following thorough deliberations, the committee's recommendations are presented to the Prime Minister and the President of India for their final approval.

Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2024 Recipients:

Padma Vibhushan

1. Vyjayantimala Bali

2. Konidela Chiranjeevi

3. M Venkaiah Naidu

4. Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous)

5. Padma Subrahmanyam

Padma Bhushan

1. M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous)

2. Hormusji N Cama

3. Mithun Chakraborty

4. Sitaram Jindal

5. Young Liu

6. Ashwin Balachand Mehta

7. Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous)

8. Ram Naik

9. Tejas Madhusudan Patel

10. Olanchery Rajagopal

11. Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo Alias Rajdutt

12. Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous)

13. Pyarelal Sharma

14. Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur

15. Usha Uthup

16. Vijaykanth (Posthumous)

17. Kundan Vyas

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Election Commission holds meeting to 'mitigate risks' due to heatwave

Padma Shri

1. Khalil Ahamad

2. Badrappan M

3. Kaluram Bamaniya

4. Rezwana Choudhury Bannya

5. Naseem Bano

6. Ramlal Bareth

7. Gita Roy Barman

8. Parbati Baruah

9. Sarbeswar Basumatary

10. Som Datt Battu

11. Takdira Begum

12. Sathyanarayana Beleri

13. Drona Bhuyan

14. Ashok Kumar Biswas

15. Rohan Machanda Bopanna

16. Smriti Rekha Chakma

17. Narayan Chakraborty

18. A Velu Ananda Chari

19. Ram Chet Chaudhary

20. K Chellammal

21. Joshna Chinappa

22. Charlotte Chopin

23. Raghuveer Choudhary

24. Joe D Cruz

25. Ghulam Nabi Dar

26. Chitta Ranjan Debbarma

27. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande

28. Prema Dhanraj

29. Radha Krishan Dhiman

30. Manohar Krishana Dole

31. Pierre Sylvain Filliozat

32. Mahabir Singh Guddu

33. Anupama Hoskere

34. Yazdi Maneksha Italia

35. Rajaram Jain

36. Jankilal

37. Ratan Kahar

38. Yashwant Singh Kathoch

39. Zahir I Kazi

40. Gaurav Khanna

41. Surendra Kishore

42. Dasari Kondappa

43. Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy

44. Yanung Jamoh Lego

45. Jordan Lepcha

46. Satendra Singh Lohia

47. Binod Maharana

48. Purnima Mahato

49. Uma Maheshwari D

50. Dukhu Majhi

51. Ram Kumar Mallick

52. Hemchand Manjhi

53. Chandrashekhar Mahadeorao Meshram

54. Surendra Mohan Mishra (Posthumous)

55. Ali Mohammed & Shri Ghani Mohammed (Duo)

56. Kalpana Morparia

57. Chami Murmu

58. Sasindran Muthuvel

59. G Nachiyar

60. Kiran Nadar

61. Pakaravur Chithran Namboodiripad (Posthumous)

62. Narayanan EP

63. Shailesh Nayak

64. Harish Nayak (Posthumous)

65. Fred Negrit

66. Hari Om

67. Bhagabat Padhan

68. Sanatan Rudra Pal

69. Shankar Baba Pundlikrao Papalkar

70. Radhe Shyam Pareek

71. Dayal Mavjibhai Parmar

72. Binod Kumar Pasayat

73. Silbi Passah

74. Shanti Devi Paswan & Shri Shivan Paswan (Duo)

75. Sanjay Anant Patil

76. Muni Narayana Prasad

77. KS Rajanna

78. Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar

79. Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit

80. Romalo Ram

81. Navjivan Rastogi

82. Nirmal Rishi

83. Pran Sabharwal

84. Gaddam Sammaiah

85. Sangthankima

86. Machihan Sasa

87. Omprakash Sharma

88. Eklabya Sharma

89. Ram Chander Sihag

90. Harbinder Singh

91. Gurvinder Singh

92. Godawari Singh

93. Ravi Prakash Singh

94. Seshampatti T Sivalingam

95. Somanna

96. Kethavath Somlal

97. Shashi Soni

98. Urmila Srivastava

99. Nepal Chandra Sutradhar (Posthumous)

100. Gopinath Swain

101. Laxman Bhatt Tailang

102. Maya Tandon

103. Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty

104. Jagdish Labhshanker Trivedi

105. Sano Vamuzo

106. Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil

107. Kurella Vittalacharya

108. Kiran Vyas

109. Jageshwar Yadav

110. Babu Ram Yadav