    President Murmu confers Padma Awards 2024 in glittering ceremony; full list of 132 recipients (WATCH)

    Following thorough deliberations, the committee's recommendations are presented to the Prime Minister and the President of India for their final approval.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu on Monday (April 22) presided over a prestigious ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she honoured the Padma Vibhushan award upon former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Additionally, distinguished personalities such as singer Usha Uthup and Bharatnatyam dancer Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam were honored with the Padma Bhushan award during the event.

    The Padma Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence across various fields, are conferred based on recommendations put forth by the Padma Awards Committee. This committee, annually constituted by the Prime Minister, is led by the Cabinet Secretary and comprises esteemed members such as the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent individuals.

    Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2024 Recipients:

    Padma Vibhushan

    1. Vyjayantimala Bali
    2. Konidela Chiranjeevi
    3. M Venkaiah Naidu
    4. Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous)
    5. Padma Subrahmanyam

    Padma Bhushan

    1. M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous)
    2. Hormusji N Cama
    3. Mithun Chakraborty
    4. Sitaram Jindal
    5. Young Liu
    6. Ashwin Balachand Mehta
    7. Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous)
    8. Ram Naik
    9. Tejas Madhusudan Patel
    10. Olanchery Rajagopal
    11. Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo Alias Rajdutt
    12. Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous)
    13. Pyarelal Sharma
    14. Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur
    15. Usha Uthup
    16. Vijaykanth (Posthumous)
    17. Kundan Vyas

    Padma Shri 

    1. Khalil Ahamad
    2. Badrappan M
    3. Kaluram Bamaniya
    4. Rezwana Choudhury Bannya
    5. Naseem Bano
    6. Ramlal Bareth
    7. Gita Roy Barman
    8. Parbati Baruah
    9. Sarbeswar Basumatary
    10. Som Datt Battu
    11. Takdira Begum
    12. Sathyanarayana Beleri
    13. Drona Bhuyan
    14. Ashok Kumar Biswas
    15. Rohan Machanda Bopanna
    16. Smriti Rekha Chakma
    17. Narayan Chakraborty
    18. A Velu Ananda Chari
    19. Ram Chet Chaudhary
    20. K Chellammal
    21. Joshna Chinappa
    22. Charlotte Chopin
    23. Raghuveer Choudhary
    24. Joe D Cruz
    25. Ghulam Nabi Dar
    26. Chitta Ranjan Debbarma
    27. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande
    28. Prema Dhanraj
    29. Radha Krishan Dhiman
    30. Manohar Krishana Dole
    31. Pierre Sylvain Filliozat
    32. Mahabir Singh Guddu
    33. Anupama Hoskere
    34. Yazdi Maneksha Italia
    35. Rajaram Jain
    36. Jankilal
    37. Ratan Kahar
    38. Yashwant Singh Kathoch
    39. Zahir I Kazi
    40. Gaurav Khanna
    41. Surendra Kishore
    42. Dasari Kondappa
    43. Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy
    44. Yanung Jamoh Lego
    45. Jordan Lepcha
    46. Satendra Singh Lohia
    47. Binod Maharana
    48. Purnima Mahato
    49. Uma Maheshwari D
    50. Dukhu Majhi
    51. Ram Kumar Mallick
    52. Hemchand Manjhi  
    53. Chandrashekhar Mahadeorao Meshram
    54. Surendra Mohan Mishra (Posthumous)
    55. Ali Mohammed & Shri Ghani Mohammed (Duo)
    56. Kalpana Morparia
    57. Chami Murmu
    58. Sasindran Muthuvel
    59. G Nachiyar
    60. Kiran Nadar
    61. Pakaravur Chithran Namboodiripad (Posthumous)
    62. Narayanan EP
    63. Shailesh Nayak
    64. Harish Nayak (Posthumous)
    65. Fred Negrit
    66. Hari Om
    67. Bhagabat Padhan
    68. Sanatan Rudra Pal
    69. Shankar Baba Pundlikrao Papalkar
    70. Radhe Shyam Pareek
    71. Dayal Mavjibhai Parmar
    72. Binod Kumar Pasayat
    73. Silbi Passah
    74. Shanti Devi Paswan & Shri Shivan Paswan (Duo)
    75. Sanjay Anant Patil
    76. Muni Narayana Prasad
    77. KS Rajanna
    78. Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar
    79. Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit
    80. Romalo Ram
    81. Navjivan Rastogi
    82. Nirmal Rishi
    83. Pran Sabharwal
    84. Gaddam Sammaiah
    85. Sangthankima
    86. Machihan Sasa
    87. Omprakash Sharma
    88. Eklabya Sharma
    89. Ram Chander Sihag
    90. Harbinder Singh
    91. Gurvinder Singh
    92. Godawari Singh
    93. Ravi Prakash Singh
    94. Seshampatti T Sivalingam
    95. Somanna
    96. Kethavath Somlal
    97. Shashi Soni
    98. Urmila Srivastava
    99. Nepal Chandra Sutradhar (Posthumous)
    100. Gopinath Swain
    101. Laxman Bhatt Tailang
    102. Maya Tandon
    103. Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty
    104. Jagdish Labhshanker Trivedi
    105. Sano Vamuzo
    106. Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil
    107. Kurella Vittalacharya
    108. Kiran Vyas
    109. Jageshwar Yadav
    110. Babu Ram Yadav

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 7:05 PM IST
