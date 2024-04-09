Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security breach in Bengaluru as man with gun puts garland on CM Siddaramaiah

During a campaign rally in Bengaluru, a Congress worker approached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a gun, raising concerns about security lapses. The worker, Riaz, possessed a valid license but failed to deposit the firearm during the Election Code of Conduct. Authorities are investigating the breach, with scrutiny on security personnel and potential disciplinary action looming.

During a recent Lok Sabha campaign rally in Bengaluru, an alarming security lapse occurred as a man managed to approach Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a gun, highlighting significant concerns over security arrangements. A Congress worker identified as Riaz, hailing from Siddapur, reportedly boarded the campaign vehicle while carrying a gun on his person. He proceeded to garland Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with the incident caught on video and quickly circulating on social media platforms.



The presence of the gun near the Chief Minister, who is entitled to Z-level security, has sparked accusations of a security failure and prompted authorities to investigate the matter. Following the incident, Riaz was summoned for questioning by Additional Commissioner of Police Satish Kumar and South Division DCP Lokesh Bharamappa as per directives from the city police commissioner.



It was revealed during the inquiry that Riaz possessed a valid license for the firearm. However, it was expected that all licensed weapons would be deposited at local police stations following the enforcement of the Election Code of Conduct. Riaz allegedly retained possession of the gun, citing perceived threats to his life.



Moreover, scrutiny has been directed towards the deputed police personnel responsible for ensuring the Chief Minister's security. They face allegations of failing to properly screen individuals boarding the campaign vehicle, allowing the breach to occur.

Senior police officials find themselves uncomfortable due to the embarrassment caused by the incident. Consequently, there is speculation about potential disciplinary action against the officers and staff entrusted with the security duties.