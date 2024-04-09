Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security breach in Bengaluru as man with gun puts garland on CM Siddaramaiah

    During a campaign rally in Bengaluru, a Congress worker approached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a gun, raising concerns about security lapses. The worker, Riaz, possessed a valid license but failed to deposit the firearm during the Election Code of Conduct. Authorities are investigating the breach, with scrutiny on security personnel and potential disciplinary action looming.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security breach in Bengaluru as man with gun puts garland on CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    During a recent Lok Sabha campaign rally in Bengaluru, an alarming security lapse occurred as a man managed to approach Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a gun, highlighting significant concerns over security arrangements. A Congress worker identified as Riaz, hailing from Siddapur, reportedly boarded the campaign vehicle while carrying a gun on his person. He proceeded to garland Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with the incident caught on video and quickly circulating on social media platforms.

    The presence of the gun near the Chief Minister, who is entitled to Z-level security, has sparked accusations of a security failure and prompted authorities to investigate the matter. Following the incident, Riaz was summoned for questioning by Additional Commissioner of Police Satish Kumar and South Division DCP Lokesh Bharamappa as per directives from the city police commissioner.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chikkamagaluru officials offer voters free transport amid threat from wild animals

    It was revealed during the inquiry that Riaz possessed a valid license for the firearm. However, it was expected that all licensed weapons would be deposited at local police stations following the enforcement of the Election Code of Conduct. Riaz allegedly retained possession of the gun, citing perceived threats to his life.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Udupi BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary summoned for alleged code of conduct breach

    Moreover, scrutiny has been directed towards the deputed police personnel responsible for ensuring the Chief Minister's security. They face allegations of failing to properly screen individuals boarding the campaign vehicle, allowing the breach to occur.

    Senior police officials find themselves uncomfortable due to the embarrassment caused by the incident. Consequently, there is speculation about potential disciplinary action against the officers and staff entrusted with the security duties.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 8:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Commercial Tax officials conduct raids in Bidar, seize 40,000 sarees kept for voters vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tax officials seize 40,000 sarees kept for voters during raids in Karnataka's Bidar

    Bengaluru: BMRCL releases passenger satisfaction survey of metro commuters; Here's how you can participate vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL releases passenger satisfaction survey of metro commuters; Here's how you can participate

    Bengaluru: Motorist dies after colliding with BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje's car in KR Puram vkp

    Bengaluru: Motorist dies after colliding with BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje's car in KR Puram

    LS polls 2024: Dingaleshwara Swamiji announces independent candidacy from Dharwad constituency vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Dingaleshwar Swamiji to contest as independent candidate from Dharwad; Here's why

    Karnataka: 'Scotland of India' Kodagu grapples with excessive heat; Records 35 degrees Celsius! vkp

    Karnataka: 'Scotland of India', Kodagu grapples with excessive heat; Records 35 degrees Celsius!

    Recent Stories

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Setting up Kalash to other devotional activities, important things to do on Day 1 RKK

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Setting up Kalash to other devotional activities, important things to do on Day 1

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Commercial Tax officials conduct raids in Bidar, seize 40,000 sarees kept for voters vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tax officials seize 40,000 sarees kept for voters during raids in Karnataka's Bidar

    Eid-ul-Fitr Moon sighting 2024: What are the timings to observe chand in India? RKK

    Eid-ul-Fitr Moon sighting 2024: What are the timings to observe chand in India?

    Jaya Bachchan turns 76: 'Guddi' to 'Abhimaan', 6 best films of the actress RKK

    Jaya Bachchan turns 76: 'Guddi' to 'Abhimaan', 6 best films of the actress

    Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024 wishes, greetings and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with your loved ones RBA

    Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024 wishes, greetings and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon