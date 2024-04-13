Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC officials seize cars carrying crores of cash in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

In Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Election Commission officials seized a significant amount of cash from vehicles, raising concerns about illegal election funding ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The exact amount remains undisclosed but is believed to be substantial. The operation targeted vehicles associated with supporters of a prominent political figure, with one individual managing to escape.

Reports indicate that cars loaded with money were intercepted and checked in the fourth block of Jayanagar, revealing a substantial sum of cash. The exact amount has yet to be disclosed, but it is believed to be in the crores.



The operation took place against the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with authorities vigilant for any signs of unlawful financial activity. The seized cash is suspected to be linked to election-related activities, with the vehicles reportedly associated with supporters of a prominent political figure.

During the operation, officials attempted to question the owner of one of the vehicles transporting the cash. However, the individual managed to evade capture by fleeing in another vehicle.

