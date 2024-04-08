Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Rs 5.6 crore cash, 3kg gold, 103 kg silver seized from jeweller's house

    According to the police, the huge haul of cash and jewellery has been recovered from the home of Naresh, a jewellery shop owner. He has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, said police.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

     

    Karnataka Police seized cash worth Rs 5.60 crore, 3 kg of gold, 103 kilograms of silver jewellery, and 68 silver bars in a major raid ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bellary town of Karnataka. The total recovery amounts to around Rs 7.60 crore.

    According to the cops, the huge haul of cash and jewellery has been recovered from the home of Naresh, a jewellery shop owner. Police said that he has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated.

    Section 98 of the Karnataka Police Act has been invoked by the police in connection with their suspicion of a potential hawala nexus. According to authorities, the Income Tax agency will be questioned more about the probe's results. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a jewellery store owner’s house in Brucepet police station area, they said.

    The voting to elect 28 Lok Sabha members in Karnataka will take place in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

    Meanwhile, the Election Commission disclosed that since the model code of conduct went into effect on March 16, Karnataka has seen the seizure of an astounding Rs 26.68 crore in cash and alcohol, valued at over Rs 33 crore. It stated that 1,205 instances in all connected to these seizures had been reported. Karnataka's general elections, which will encompass 28 seats, are slated to take place in two stages on April 26 and May 7. According to authorities, the total worth of the seizures to date is Rs 85.43 crore.

    The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office released a statement stating that since the Model Code of Conduct went into effect, cash valued at Rs 26.68 crore, freebies valued at Rs 1.75 lakh, 10.73 lakh litres of liquor valued at over Rs 33 crore, 286.91 kg of illicit substances valued at Rs 3.13 crore, 16 kg of gold valued at over Rs 9.43 crore, 59.04 kg of silver worth over Rs 27 lakh, and 21.17 carat diamonds valued at Rs 9 lakh have all been seized by flying squads, static surveillance teams, and police authorities.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
