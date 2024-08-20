Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'LKG, UKG to begin in all government schools soon': Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Karnataka's Minister of School Education, Madhu Bangarappa, announced LKG and UKG classes in 1,000 government schools, soon to expand statewide. He addressed teacher shortages with ongoing recruitment and highlighted government initiatives, including CSR partnerships, to enhance school infrastructure and provide student support.

    LKG and UKG to begin in all government schools soon says Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    Karnataka's Minister of School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, announced that LKG and UKG classes have already been introduced in a thousand government schools in the Kalyan Karnataka region. He further stated that these early education classes will soon be launched in government schools across the entire state.

    Speaking at the Samatva CSR Education Conference held on Monday at Vidhana Soudha's Banquet Hall, Minister Bangarappa highlighted the government's efforts to improve primary education. "We are using CSR funds to develop schools under the Primary Education Department to provide education from LKG to 12th grade on a single campus," he said. "Currently, we have started LKG and UKG in thousands of schools in the backward region of Kalyan Karnataka, and it will be extended to all schools in the coming days."

    Addressing the issue of teacher shortages, the minister acknowledged that there is a significant gap, with 56,000 teachers needed in government schools. "We are addressing this shortfall by employing 45,000 guest teachers. Additionally, 12,500 teachers are currently being recruited, and we will soon initiate the recruitment process for another 5,000 teachers," Bangarappa said.

    The minister also emphasized the government's commitment to supporting students by providing free meals, textbooks, and uniforms. "Our government is now working to develop schools through private partnerships. The Azim Premji Foundation has pledged Rs. 1,500 crores for the next three years for this purpose. Moreover, several companies are collaborating with the government to support the development of more schools across the state," he added.

