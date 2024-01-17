MP Anantkumar Hegde is like a bad snake: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa

Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa criticized Canara MP Anantkumar Hegde, labelling him a "bad snake" for alleged parliamentary absenteeism ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Bangarappa emphasized the need for accountability and deplored divisive political tactics. He expressed dismay at Hegde's failure to honour public trust and condemned attempts to alter the Constitution.

Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa has voiced strong criticism against Canara MP Anantkumar Hegde, likening him to a "bad snake" for his perceived absence from parliamentary duties. The minister expressed his discontent during a press conference in Bankasana village, emphasizing the need for accountability as the Lok Sabha elections draw near.

Minister Madhu Bangarappa did not chop words as he lashed out at Canara MP Anantkumar Hegde, characterizing him as a "bad snake" for what he alleges was Hegde's conspicuous absence from parliamentary sessions. The criticism comes amid the approaching Lok Sabha elections, with Bangarappa expressing concerns about politicians who seemingly abandon their responsibilities after being elected by the people.



Addressing a press conference in Bankasana village, Minister Bangarappa highlighted the urgency of maintaining decorum in politics, particularly as the election season unfolds. He sternly rebuked those engaging in divisive tactics, stating that sowing seeds of discord between religions for political gain was unacceptable.

Bangarappa called attention to Hegde's election in the last Lok Sabha polls, where he garnered the trust and confidence of the people. However, the minister lamented that Hegde has failed to uphold that trust by remaining notably absent from parliamentary proceedings.

Expressing his dismay, Bangarappa condemned the audacity of elected representatives who openly expressed intentions to alter the constitution created by Dr Ambedkar. He criticized the singular reference to the chief minister, deeming it as the "height of meanness." Urging the public to take a stand, he stressed the importance of teaching such politicians a lesson in the upcoming elections.



The minister advocated for unity and respect for all religions, emphasizing the significance of humanity in respecting diverse beliefs. He reminded the public of their collective devotion to figures like Lord Sri Ram and Krishna, underscoring the need for a harmonious coexistence that respects all gods and religions.

Shifting the conversation, Minister Bangarappa highlighted developmental initiatives in the constituency, particularly focusing on irrigation projects and a comprehensive drinking water system. He detailed plans to construct barrages and bridges, costing approximately ₹700 crore, to harness and utilize water flowing wastefully in the river.