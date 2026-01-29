A viral photograph from a government primary school in Bagalkot shows children washing midday meal plates beside an open drain. The incident has sparked outrage, exposing negligence by school officials and raising serious health concerns.

A disturbing photograph from a government primary school in Alabal village of Jamkhandi taluk, Bagalkot district, has triggered widespread outrage across Karnataka. The image shows young children washing their midday meal plates using pipe water beside an open drain, raising serious concerns about hygiene and child safety. Despite repeated claims of improvements in government schools under various schemes, the scene highlights the grim reality faced by students in rural areas, where even basic sanitation facilities remain unavailable.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Education Department’s Irresponsibility Exposed

The incident has exposed the gross negligence of the Education Department, with the absence of proper drinking water and hand-washing facilities cited as the primary reason for the situation.

Parents and members of the public have strongly criticised the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) and teachers, questioning how children can be expected to maintain hygiene when no suitable infrastructure is provided.

“How can anyone gamble with the health of young children?” angry parents asked.

Photo Goes Viral On Social Media

The issue came to light after Shivalinga Ninganur shared the photograph on his Facebook account, drawing attention to the shocking conditions at the school.

Within hours, the post went viral, prompting hundreds of reactions and critical comments from concerned citizens. Many expressed fears that children standing near sewage water could suffer from infections and other serious health issues.

Villagers Demand Action Against Officials

Residents of Alabal village have voiced strong resentment over the continued mismanagement at the school and demanded strict action against the responsible teachers and officials. They stated that officials who deliver lofty speeches about strengthening government schools but fail to ensure clean water and basic hygiene facilities are clearly negligent.

The villagers warned that if immediate corrective steps are not taken, they will be forced to escalate the issue to higher authorities.