    Massive landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 on Shiradi Ghat, rescue ops underway

    A major landslide struck Shiradi Ghat on NH 75 near Doddaple in Sakleshpur, causing significant disruption. Vehicles, including an Innova, I20, overturned tanker, and tipper, were caught in the landslide. Rescuers are working to clear debris and assist trapped passengers. The situation is tense due to ongoing soil collapse and continuous rain.

    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 1:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

    A massive landslide has struck Shiradi Ghat on National Highway 75, causing significant disruption and chaos in the region. The landslide occurred near Doddaple in Sakleshpur taluk, following weeks of continuous rain. 

    Several vehicles were caught in the landslide, including an Innova car, an I20 car, an overturned tanker, and a tipper vehicle. The vehicles, along with a pile of collapsing soil, have created a challenging situation for rescuers. Passengers inside the cars are currently stuck and are in urgent need of assistance.

    For the past fortnight, soil in this area has been gradually collapsing, but today’s incident marks a severe escalation. The situation has led to increased anxiety among locals and passengers trapped in the vehicles. 

    Rescue operations are underway, with staff working diligently to clear the soil using JCB machinery. Despite these efforts, there is a growing concern that further soil collapse could lead to a major disaster.

    Efforts are focused on clearing the debris and restoring normalcy. Authorities and rescue teams are on high alert, working around the clock to manage the situation and ensure the safety of those affected.

