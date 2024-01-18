Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lalbagh flower show to start from today in Bengaluru: Check tickets, parking details

    The much-anticipated Lalbagh Flower Show in Bengaluru begins today as part of Republic Day celebrations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event, featuring 68 varieties and 32 lakh flowers in structures like Anubhava Mandapam. With a budget of ₹2.85 crore, highlights include a 10-foot statue of Vishwaguru Basavanna and a 30-foot high experience pavilion. Running from January 18 to 28, the show pays tribute to Basavanna and Vachana Sahitya, offering a visual feast. 

    Bengaluru is set to burst into a riot of colours as the much-anticipated Lalbagh Flower Show kicks off today, January 18, as part of the Republic Day celebrations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is slated to inaugurate the event at the iconic glass house at 6 pm, with the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Horticulture Department Minister S.S. Mallikarjuna, and other dignitaries.

    This year's spectacle boasts an impressive showcase of 68 varieties comprising a staggering 32 lakh flowers, meticulously crafted for structures like Anubhava Mandapam and Eikya Mandapam. A budget of ₹2.85 crore has been allocated to bring this floral extravaganza to life. Central to the exhibition is a majestic 10-foot statue of Vishwaguru Basavanna positioned at the heart of the glass house and a towering 30-foot-high experience pavilion.

    The Lalbagh Flower Show, running from January 18 to 28, promises to be a visual feast for visitors. As an integral part of the exhibition, attendees will witness a breathtaking array of blooms paying tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Basavanna and Vachana Sahitya.

    For those planning to attend, ticket prices are set at ₹80 for adults on regular days and ₹100 for holidays, while children below 12 years can enter for ₹30 on all days. However, there's a heartening exception for school children from classes 1 to 10, who, in their school uniforms, can enjoy free entry except on holidays.
    Parking arrangements have been made convenient for visitors, with multi-storied parking facilities available near Shantinagar Bus Stand, Hop Comms Premises, and the Corporation's multi-storied buildings on JC Road. Two-wheeler parking is accommodated in the station area of the Al Amin College campus.

