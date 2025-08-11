Despite rain on the weekend, Lalbagh Flower Show attracted 40,645 visitors on Sunday as part of Independence Day celebrations. The event showcased beautiful floral displays, including tributes to historic figures, drawing families and students alike.

Bengaluru: Despite rain on Sunday, 40,645 visitors enjoyed the Lalbagh Flower Show, Bengaluru as part of Independence Day celebrations, appreciating the beauty of the botanical garden. On Saturday, the weekend saw a higher turnout with 54,489 visitors, generating revenue of Rs. 32,16,720. Though more visitors were expected on Sunday, rain and traffic restrictions led to a reduced attendance. A total of 40,645 people, including 26,770 adults, 5,225 children, and 8,650 school students, visited the show, generating Rs. 18,52,960 in revenue.

Traffic restrictions were imposed in several areas until noon due to Prime Minister Modi's visit, contributing to the lower turnout at Lalbagh.

Enthusiasm Undeterred By Rain

Despite rain beginning in the afternoon, many visitors had arrived early in the morning to enjoy the show. They admired floral displays such as the Kittur Fort and artistic depictions of Kittur Rani Chennamma, Onake Obavva, and Sangolli Rayanna set amidst vibrant flowers.

With schools, colleges, and offices closed for the holiday, groups of people visited Lalbagh throughout the day. Children especially enjoyed the peacock floral creations, while many visitors took selfies and admired the colourful array of flowers.