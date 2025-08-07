The 218th Independence Day Flower Show at Bengaluru’s Lalbagh Botanical Garden begins today, themed around freedom fighters Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna. The event will continue till August 18 with strict entry rules.

Bengaluru: The 218th Independence Day Flower Show, themed around Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna, begins today (August 7) and will continue until August 18 at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the show at 9:15 am on Thursday at the Glass House in Lalbagh. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Ministers SS Mallikarjun and Ramalinga Reddy will be present. Religious leaders Madiwala Rajayogindra Swami of Kittur Kalmath and Vachananda Swami of Panchamasali Peeth, Harihar, will also participate in the event.

Vehicle Restrictions

No private vehicles will be allowed through any of the four entry gates of Lalbagh during the flower show. Only the following vehicles will be permitted entry via the Lalbagh Double Road gate:

School/college buses

Vehicles for the differently-abled

Ambulances

Fire engines

Police and departmental vehicles

Parking Arrangements

Visitors arriving in private vehicles can use the following parking facilities:

Multi-level parking near Shantinagar Bus Stand, Double Road

Hopcoms premises near Double Road

BBMP’s multi-level parking on J.C. Road

Two-wheeler parking will be available at the Al-Ameen College grounds near the Lalbagh main gate.

Entry Ticket Details

Tickets will be available near the Glass House from 6:00 am to 9:00 am

All four entry gates will have ticket counters operating from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm

Entry to the Glass House will be allowed only until 7:00 pm

Horticulture Department Joint Director Dr M Jagadish and Lalbagh Deputy Director Balakrishna have appealed to the public to use metro rail and BMTC buses to avoid traffic congestion.