Kumara Parvatha trek: Karnataka govt aims to curb overcrowding by initiating online registration

Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre addresses environmental concerns around the Kumara Parvatha trekking trail, proposing online registration to regulate footfall. He pledges to tackle encroachments in Coastal Regulation Zone, support small-scale farmers, and combat plastic pollution, emphasizing sustainable tourism and conservation in Karnataka.

Addressing the environmental concerns surrounding the popular Kumara Parvatha trekking trail near Kukke Subrahmanya, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has announced a series of measures aimed at controlling traffic and preserving the delicate ecosystem.

The picturesque Kumara Parvatha, known for its stunning vistas and challenging terrain, has been witnessing a surge in footfall, raising apprehensions about potential environmental damage due to overcrowding. Minister Khandre, addressing the press in Mangaluru, highlighted the urgency of the situation and proposed practical solutions to mitigate the risks.



One of the key initiatives put forth by the Forest Minister is the implementation of an online registration process for trekkers. This move seeks to regulate the influx of visitors and ensure a manageable flow along the trail. By introducing a systematic approach to trekking permits, authorities aim to prevent overcrowding and minimize the ecological impact on the pristine surroundings.

Furthermore, He emphasized the need for stringent measures to address encroachments in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). He announced plans to conduct a thorough survey to identify and address illegal constructions within the CRZ, signalling a commitment to safeguarding coastal ecosystems from unauthorized development activities.

He also addressed the concerns of small-scale farmers in the region. Recognizing their vulnerability to forest encroachment, he instructed farmers with less than three acres of land to clear any encroachments, ensuring their livelihoods are protected while upholding conservation goals.



Acknowledging the threat posed by single-use plastics, Minister Khandre repeated the government's commitment to making coastal areas plastic-free. Efforts to curb plastic pollution align with broader sustainability objectives and aim to preserve the natural beauty of coastal regions for future generations.

The proposed measures reflect a proactive approach towards sustainable tourism management and environmental conservation in Karnataka. By prioritizing the protection of natural habitats and implementing strategic interventions, authorities aim to strike a balance between promoting tourism and preserving ecological integrity.