Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking

    Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has temporarily suspended trekking on various mountain peaks due to environmental concerns caused by overcrowding and littering. The ban, enforced until a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is implemented, aims to address the ecological impact and promote responsible tourism.

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

    To address the growing concerns over unauthorized trekking activities, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has ordered a temporary suspension of trekking at various mountain peaks across the state until a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is implemented. The decision comes as a response to the increasing environmental impact caused by overcrowding, littering, and potential threats to wildlife in these ecologically sensitive areas.

    Karnataka's lush forested mountain peaks have become popular destinations for trekkers, attracting thousands of adventure enthusiasts. However, the surge in footfall, especially during weekends, has led to a series of environmental challenges. Plastic carrybags, bottles, and plates scattered haphazardly by trekkers pose a significant threat to the delicate ecosystem, prompting the government to take immediate action. Environmental experts have expressed their concerns over the sustainability of forested areas, emphasizing the need for responsible tourism.

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH)

    On January 26, 2024, Kumara Parvatha witnessed an influx of thousands of trekkers, a video that quickly went viral on social media platforms. Some trekkers even took the liberty of pitching tents and spending the night on the mountain, raising concerns among environmental experts about the long-term survival of the forest.

    The ministerial order to halt trekking without online booking aims to curb the unchecked surge of visitors. The absence of a systematic approach has not only led to environmental degradation but also created a challenge for the forest department staff in managing and inspecting the vast number of pilgrims. Until the new SOP is formulated, the ban will remain in effect.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apologise to India and PM Modi, Maldives Opposition tells President Mohammed Muizzu (WATCH)

    Apologise to India and PM Modi, Maldives Opposition tells President Mohammed Muizzu (WATCH)

    'Saffron flag makes Congress leaders turn blind eye': Karnataka BJP MP Basavaraju vkp

    'Saffron flag makes Congress leaders turn blind eye': Karnataka BJP MP Basavaraju

    Koodathayi serial killing case: HC rejects bail plea of accused Jolly Joseph rkn

    Koodathayi serial killing case: HC rejects bail plea of accused Jolly Joseph

    Dishonesty in broad daylight extremely worrying Arvind Kejriwal after Chandigarh mayoral poll defeat gcw

    'Dishonesty in broad daylight, extremely worrying...' Kejriwal after Chandigarh mayoral poll defeat

    Chandigarh mayor polls: AAP-Congress accuse BJP of manipulating votes, share video (WATCH) AJR

    Chandigarh mayor polls: AAP-Congress accuse BJP of manipulating votes, share video (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    tennis India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup: Coach Zeeshan Ali to double up as non-playing captain in historic Islamabad tie snt

    India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup: Coach Zeeshan Ali to double up as non-playing captain in historic Islamabad tie

    Apologise to India and PM Modi, Maldives Opposition tells President Mohammed Muizzu (WATCH)

    Apologise to India and PM Modi, Maldives Opposition tells President Mohammed Muizzu (WATCH)

    'Saffron flag makes Congress leaders turn blind eye': Karnataka BJP MP Basavaraju vkp

    'Saffron flag makes Congress leaders turn blind eye': Karnataka BJP MP Basavaraju

    What is Winter Fatigue? 7 ways to get rid of it ATG

    What is Winter Fatigue? 7 ways to get rid of it

    Bengaluru cyber police bust online work-from-home job fraud: 11 criminals arrested vkp

    Bengaluru cyber police bust online work-from-home job fraud: 11 criminals arrested

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon