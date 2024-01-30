Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has temporarily suspended trekking on various mountain peaks due to environmental concerns caused by overcrowding and littering. The ban, enforced until a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is implemented, aims to address the ecological impact and promote responsible tourism.

To address the growing concerns over unauthorized trekking activities, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has ordered a temporary suspension of trekking at various mountain peaks across the state until a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is implemented. The decision comes as a response to the increasing environmental impact caused by overcrowding, littering, and potential threats to wildlife in these ecologically sensitive areas.

Karnataka's lush forested mountain peaks have become popular destinations for trekkers, attracting thousands of adventure enthusiasts. However, the surge in footfall, especially during weekends, has led to a series of environmental challenges. Plastic carrybags, bottles, and plates scattered haphazardly by trekkers pose a significant threat to the delicate ecosystem, prompting the government to take immediate action. Environmental experts have expressed their concerns over the sustainability of forested areas, emphasizing the need for responsible tourism.



On January 26, 2024, Kumara Parvatha witnessed an influx of thousands of trekkers, a video that quickly went viral on social media platforms. Some trekkers even took the liberty of pitching tents and spending the night on the mountain, raising concerns among environmental experts about the long-term survival of the forest.

The ministerial order to halt trekking without online booking aims to curb the unchecked surge of visitors. The absence of a systematic approach has not only led to environmental degradation but also created a challenge for the forest department staff in managing and inspecting the vast number of pilgrims. Until the new SOP is formulated, the ban will remain in effect.