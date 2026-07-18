The Kedarnath trekking route has been reopened for pilgrims after being temporarily blocked by landslides. Authorities cleared the debris, allowing the yatra to resume on foot, while work continues to make the path safe for ponies and mules.

The Kedarnath trekking route, which was temporarily disrupted yesterday morning after boulders disrupted the path, has now been reopened for pilgrims.

Soon after the incident, teams from the District Disaster Management Authority, PWD Disaster Response, and other concerned departments rushed to the spot and carried out continuous debris and rock clearance operations.

After several hours of intensive efforts, the pedestrian route was restored and reopened for movement.

Personnel of the DDRF stationed at Gaurikund are assisting pilgrims in crossing the affected stretch on foot.

With the route now operational, the Kedarnath Yatra has resumed smoothly.

The district administration has also instructed pony and mule operators to resume services only after ensuring that the route is completely safe.

DM Provides Update on Yatra Status

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra provided an update on the status of the Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra following incidents of landslides and rockfalls along the trekking route.

Speaking to ANI, DM Vishal Mishra stated that while the route is open for pedestrians, work is ongoing to clear larger boulders to allow the movement of animals.

"Regarding the Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra, I would like to state that yesterday evening and last night, reports of landslides and falling rocks were received from the Gaurikund Gate area, between Gaurikund and Chirbasa, and at several locations in Chirbasa," the DM said.

He further noted that restoration efforts have been underway since the morning. "Our teams have been working throughout the day, and routes have been cleared in almost all places. Chirbasa is the only location where some stones still remain," he added.

Updating on the current flow of pilgrims, Mishra said, "The yatra is proceeding smoothly for pedestrians. However, horses and mules are currently unable to use that route. Our entire team is working on removing the larger boulders, and we are continuously monitoring the situation."

The DM emphasised that passenger safety remains the top priority and explained that the pilgrimage was temporarily paused to facilitate clearing operations. "We are assessing how to manage the yatra, and in view of passenger safety, the pilgrimage was briefly halted today to allow for road clearing and to ensure the safety of the yatris," Mishra concluded.

About the Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)