Karnataka Forest Department has suspended all trekking routes in wildlife zones following a fatal leopard attack on a 10-year-old boy. The order cites public safety and also mandates strict adherence to SOPs for any future activities.

The Karnataka Forest Department has ordered the immediate suspension of all trekking routes frequented by wild animals such as leopards, tigers, elephants, and bears. The circular was issued on May 11 by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, following the death of a 10-year-old boy in a leopard attack.

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Trekking Suspended After Fatal Leopard Attack

According to the order, the incident occurred on May 10, 2026, in the Nagamale forest area of the MM Hills Wildlife Division, where the boy was killed by a leopard. Citing public and trekker safety, the department has directed that all trekking paths in forest areas with movement of leopards, tigers, elephants, bears, and other wildlife, and in zones prone to human-wildlife conflict, be suspended with immediate effect.

"This circular comes into force immediately and will remain in effect until further orders," the order signed by the PCCF (Wildlife) stated.

The directive has been sent to: The Conservator of Forests and Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve; The Conservators of Forests and Directors of Nagarahole, B.R.T., Bhadra, and Kali Tiger Reserves; Deputy Conservators of Forests of all wildlife divisions. The Forest Department has asked officials to take necessary action and ensure the suspension is enforced across all concerned areas.

SOP Compliance Mandated for Forest Activities

In a separate order, the Karnataka Forest Department has ordered that trekking and grazing-related activities in forest areas be suspended immediately if safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are not strictly followed. In a circular dated May 11, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden said the decision was taken to ensure safety and accountability.

The Karnataka Forest Department and Karnataka Ecotourism Development Board had formulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to conduct trekking and camping activities in forest areas safely and responsibly. This was issued through a circular by the PCCF (Head of Forest Force) on April 18, 2026.

However, the department noted that not all provisions of the SOP are being followed strictly by the concerned staff.

As per the circular dated May 8, all concerned staff must complete all prior preparations and strictly follow every provision mentioned in the SOP.

"If it is not possible to comply with all SOP conditions, the related trekking/grazing activity must be suspended immediately," the order stated.

It further added that activities can resume only after a departmental officer certifies full compliance with safety norms and preparatory measures.

"Until all SOP conditions are met and certified, no trekking or camping activities shall be restarted," the circular emphasised.

The order was issued to ensure the safety of the public and trekkers in Karnataka's forest areas.