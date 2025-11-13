KSRTC has launched a direct Flybus service from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Davangere via Dabaspete. Passengers will receive a free Nandini snack box on board. Check route details, timings, and fares here.

Bengaluru: Expanding its premium intercity airport connectivity, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has launched a new direct Flybus service from Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli, to Davangere. The initiative follows similar services to Mysuru, Madikeri, and Kundapura, strengthening KSRTC’s efforts to link major cities directly to the airport. The new route was inaugurated on Wednesday by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, marking another milestone in the corporation’s long-distance luxury travel segment.

Free Nandini Snack Boxes for Passengers

Alongside the launch, KSRTC has introduced the distribution of free Nandini product snack boxes for all Flybus passengers, including those on the new Davangere service.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ramalinga Reddy recalled that the Flybus service was first introduced in 2013 during his earlier tenure as Transport Minister. He said the new route via Dabaspete would save passengers about two to three hours of travel time compared with existing routes.

Previously, passengers were provided with water bottles on Flybus services, but the practice was recently discontinued. After receiving feedback and objections on social media, KSRTC decided to introduce complimentary snack boxes containing Nandini products. These boxes will include a water bottle, biscuits, badam milk, cake, and kodubale — all free of charge.

KSRTC’s Achievements and Public Appeal

Reddy highlighted that KSRTC has received 467 national awards, making it the best-performing transport corporation in the country. Karnataka, he added, operates the highest number of public transport buses among all Indian states.

He appealed to the public to opt for bus travel more frequently to help reduce traffic congestion across the state.

Officials Present

The event was attended by KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha, KMF’s Swathi Reddy, and Kempegowda International Airport’s Sanjay Chandra, among others.

Flybus Schedule

From Bengaluru Airport to Davangere

Departs at 12:45 am, arrives at 5:45 am

Departs at 10:00 am, arrives at 3:00 pm

From Davangere to Bengaluru Airport

Departs at 8:00 am, arrives at 1:00 pm

Departs at 7:00 pm, arrives at 10:00 pm

Fares

Airport to Tumakuru: ₹400

Airport to Chitradurga: ₹980

Airport to Davangere: ₹1,250

Flybus Route

The Flybus will depart from Kempegowda International Airport and travel via Satellite Town Ring Road, Doddaballapur Bypass, Dabaspete, Tumakuru Bypass, and Chitradurga Bypass before reaching Davangere. The return journey will follow the same route.

CM to Discuss Salary Revision Within 15 Days

A proposal for the salary revision of transport employees has been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Minister said. The Chief Minister has assured that a meeting on the issue will be held within 15 days. The matter was also discussed during a recent meeting on Tuesday.

“Except for the salary revision, all other demands of the employees have already been addressed,” Reddy added.