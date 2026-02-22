Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that KSRTC has not introduced new luggage charges, blaming the previous BJP govt for a 2021 hike. He also suspended an RTO official for illegally issuing fitness certificates to Gujarat vehicles.

KSRTC Luggage Charges Clarified

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday denied the introduction of new luggage charges by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and blamed the previous BJP government for increasing the charges along with ticket fares.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the added luggage fees have been collected since the corporation's inception. He added that the luggage charges are revised along with the ticket fares and that luggage upto 30 kg remains free. "No new luggage charges have been introduced by KSRTC. He added that luggage fees have been collected since the corporation's inception, and in 2021, under the previous BJP government, charges were increased along with ticket fares. Whenever ticket prices are revised, luggage charges are revised accordingly. He confirmed that up to 30 kg remains free and there is no immediate change," he stated.

Motor Vehicle Inspector Suspended for Misconduct

Earlier last month, Karnataka Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy suspended Nisar Ahmed, Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector, for dereliction of duty in issuing Fitness Certificates to vehicles of the State of Gujarat illegally. The suspension order was issued by the Commissioner of the Transport Department.

Officials said that the e-detection team of the Gujarat State Transport Office checked data on the Vehicle e-detection portal and found discrepancies involving 41 vehicles. These vehicles were shown as inspected at RTO offices in Karnataka and issued Form-38(A) (Fitness Certificate), after which they passed through toll plazas in Gujarat on the same day.

Officials said the approvals were made by Nisar Ahmed, Deputy Director at the Transport Commissioner's Office, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As soon as the matter came to the attention of the Minister, the Department officials were ordered to take immediate action. Accordingly, the Joint Transport Commissioner, Bangalore City Division, was asked to submit a detailed report.

The report revealed that Nisar Ahmed, Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector at the Regional Transport Officer's Office, Bangalore (Central), had renewed the fitness certificates for the vehicles in Form-38(A). Verification through the Department of Transport 4.0 software further confirmed that all 41 vehicles had passed through toll plazas in Gujarat on the very date they were reportedly inspected. (ANI)