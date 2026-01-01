KSRTC will install dash cameras, saloon cameras in all sleeper buses to monitor driver behaviour and driving patterns amid rising safety concerns. The move follows recent fire incidents and aims to enhance passenger safety on long-distance journeys.

A series of fire-related incidents involving sleeper coaches and air-conditioned buses in recent months, along with the loss of passenger lives on Karnataka and National Highways, has heightened public concern over the safety of long-distance overnight travel. Against this backdrop, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a major safety initiative aimed at strengthening monitoring and accountability within its premium bus services.

Responding to growing calls for a comprehensive review of passenger safety, the State-run transport corporation has decided to install dash cameras and saloon cameras in all its sleeper buses. The initiative is intended to closely monitor driver behaviour, driving patterns, and onboard safety conditions, while reinforcing KSRTC’s commitment to ensuring safer journeys for commuters.

Safety Audit Focus On Sleeper And AC Buses

KSRTC officials said the decision follows increased scrutiny after recent fire mishaps involving sleeper and air-conditioned buses. The Corporation reiterated that passenger safety remains its top priority, particularly for long-distance services operating overnight.

As part of this effort, KSRTC has released detailed safety protocols and passenger checklists for Pallakki AC and Non-AC Sleeper, Corona AC and Non-AC Sleeper, Airavata Club Class seater, and Ambaari Utsav and Ambaari Dream Class buses. These guidelines are aimed at educating passengers about onboard safety features and emergency procedures available during travel.

Fire Detection Systems Installed In Modern Sleeper Fleet

According to an official KSRTC release, all modern sleeper buses in its fleet, including those under the Pallakki and Ambaari series, are equipped with advanced Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS). These systems are designed to detect early signs of fire and activate suppression mechanisms before flames spread through the vehicle.

In addition to controlling fire hazards, the FDSS alerts the onboard crew and, in many cases, automatically initiates fire suppression within engine compartments or other identified high-risk areas, thereby reducing the risk of major accidents.

Multiple Safety Features For Emergency Situations

Beyond fire safety, KSRTC has integrated a range of additional protective measures across its premium buses. These include first-aid kits, clearly marked emergency exits, fire extinguishers, panic buttons, dash cameras, saloon cameras, and emergency hammers in select categories.

The Corporation has also stated that the placement of safety equipment and emergency exit doors is clearly marked with diagrams inside buses, enabling passengers to quickly identify escape routes during emergencies.

Dash Cameras To Monitor Driver Behaviour

“The dash cameras and saloon cameras currently installed in Ambaari Utsav buses help monitor driver conduct, driving patterns, and safety-related issues inside the bus,” the KSRTC release stated. It further confirmed that the Corporation plans to extend this facility to the entire sleeper bus fleet.

“Very soon, all sleeper buses operated by KSRTC will be fitted with dash cameras and saloon cameras to further strengthen passenger safety,” the release added.

Passengers Urged To Familiarise Themselves With Safety Tools

KSRTC officials have appealed to passengers to familiarise themselves with the safety equipment provided onboard and to understand emergency procedures. In particular, travellers have been advised to use emergency hammers and strike the corners of window glass, which are designed for easier breakage, to enable quick evacuation during critical situations.

The Corporation said improved passenger awareness, combined with enhanced monitoring and safety infrastructure, would help reduce risks and strengthen public confidence in long-distance bus travel.