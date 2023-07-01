Cannot share Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu for now, Karnataka tells Centre

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has informed the Centre that the Cauvery River cannot be released to neighbouring Tamil Nadu because there is insufficient water in the state's reservoirs. In his meeting with Union Hydropower Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi, Shivakumar said there is insufficient water to fulfil the state's drinking water requirements.

He said that despite the Supreme Court directive on the formation of the tribunal on July 5, it is not practicable to release the water at this time as 'there is a severe shortage due to the delayed monsoon'.

"Furthermore, even if we wish to release water, we don't have any; Bengaluru is also dependent on the Cauvery River," Shivkumar said.

He stated that Karnataka will organise a meeting of officials from the Centre and water resources departments of states that Cauvery water, which will most likely take place on July 8-9.

"I have requested that this conference be held near the KRS dam in Mandya," he said, adding that this would show the true scenario to the stakeholders.

Shivakumar has asked for more time to have negotiations with Tamil Nadu about building the tribunal.

According to officials, more Cauvery water has flowed into Tamil Nadu since 2020. Between June 2021 and May 2022, the state received approximately 281 TMC feet (thousand million cubic feet), which is 103.8 TMC more than the 177.25 TMC ft specified in the Supreme Court judgment.

Shivakumar had met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday and asked him to reconsider his demand for the establishment of a tribunal. While asking for more time, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said that the tribunal should not be formed prior to negotiations with Tamil Nadu.

In addition, Tamil Nadu has filed an objection petition against the discharge of secondary treated sewage water to Koramangala and Challagatta Valley (KC Valley), which has contributed to the filling of lakes in the two districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur.

Karnataka's Monsoon Delay: 508 lakes in the state have gone dry

Following this petition, the Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a panel by July 5. Shivakumar, In his complaint with Tamil Nadu in 2019, requested that hydropower officials conduct new discussions to resolve the water quantity problem which included a discussion of the controversial Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir, which would be built across the Kaveri River, and how excess water can be used for drinking motives. The Mekedatu Multipurpose Project entails building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in the Ramanagara district.