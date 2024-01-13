Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kolhapur: Shiv Sena activists set fire to Kannada nameplates in protest against Karnataka mandate

    Shiv Sena activists, aligned with Uddhav Thackeray, protested in Kolhapur against the Karnataka government's mandate for 60% Kannada on shop nameplates in Belgaum. Tensions escalated as activists tore down Kannada signage, leading to public disorder. Sanjay Pawar, a prominent Shiv Sena leader, accused Karnataka of suppressing Marathi culture, demanding the inclusion of Belgaum in Maharashtra. He warned against introducing Kannada nameplates.

    Kolhapur: Shiv Sena activists set fire to Kannada nameplates in protest against Karnataka mandate vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    The recent mandate by the Karnataka government has obtained a heated response from Shiv Sena activists associated with Uddhav Thackeray, as the coalition created a stir in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The Karnataka government had made it mandatory for shopkeepers to use 60% Kannada on nameplates within the jurisdiction of the Belgaum Municipal Corporation. This move fueled tensions, resulting in Shiv Sena workers tearing down Kannada signage in Kolhapur and sparking a riot.

    The city of Kolhapur witnessed a surge of tension as Shiv Sena activists, aligned with Uddhav Thackeray's faction, expressed their discontent with the Karnataka government's recent directive. The mandate required shopkeepers within the jurisdiction of Belgaum Municipal Corporation to display 60% Kannada on their nameplates, a move aimed at promoting the regional language.

    Kannada nameplate protest arrests: Karave president, activists released from custody

    Frustration reached a boiling point on Friday when Shiv Sena workers took to the streets, vehemently tearing down Kannada nameplates from commercial complexes in Kolhapur. The situation escalated further as they set fire to the dismantled nameplates, engaging in acts of public disorder.

    Karnataka court grants bail to Karave President Narayana Gowda, activists in nameplate protest case

    Sanjay Pawar, a prominent Shiv Sena leader in Kolhapur, voiced the concerns of the protestors, stating that the imposition of Kannada in Marathi multilingual areas, including Belgaum on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, was unacceptable. Pawar alleged that Marathi nameplates were being forcibly removed, accusing the Karnataka government of suppressing Marathi culture and heritage.

    Pawar emphasized the demand for the inclusion of Belgaum, along with other Marathi multilingual areas on the border, into the state of Maharashtra. He expressed willingness for the use of English on nameplates alongside Marathi but vehemently opposed the imposition of Kannada. Pawar issued a stern warning, asserting that Shiv Sena would not tolerate any attempt to introduce Kannada nameplates under any circumstances.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Chikkamagaluru: Driver miraculously survives 2000 foot-fall as truck falls down Charmadi ghat vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Driver miraculously survives 2000 foot-fall as truck falls down Charmadi ghat

    Tragedy in Hyderabad: Bengaluru bound Volvo bus overturns, catches fire; one woman burnt alive (WATCH) vkp

    Tragedy in Hyderabad: Bengaluru bound Volvo bus overturns, catches fire; one woman burnt alive (WATCH)

    Nation's First: Bengaluru's CCB police seize Rs 12.60 lakh from accounts of foreign drug peddler vkp

    Nation’s First: Bengaluru’s CCB police seize Rs 12.60 lakh from accounts of foreign drug peddler

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion

    Recent Stories

    Mob violence in West Bengal: 3 sadhus assaulted over kidnapping suspicions, 12 in custody (WATCH) AJR

    Mob violence in West Bengal: 3 sadhus assaulted over kidnapping suspicions, 12 in custody (WATCH)

    Is Kangana Ranaut dating THIS mystery guy? Actress spotted holding hands (Photos) RBA

    Is Kangana Ranaut dating THIS mystery guy? Actress spotted holding hands (Photos)

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Mekedatu project dispute: HD Deve Gowda criticizes Tamil Nadu's opposition

    Chikkamagaluru: Driver miraculously survives 2000 foot-fall as truck falls down Charmadi ghat vkp

    Chikkamagaluru: Driver miraculously survives 2000 foot-fall as truck falls down Charmadi ghat

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Mauritius govt grants special break to officials for temple inauguration celebrations AJR

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Mauritius govt grants special break to officials for temple inauguration celebrations

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon