Kolhapur: Shiv Sena activists set fire to Kannada nameplates in protest against Karnataka mandate

Shiv Sena activists, aligned with Uddhav Thackeray, protested in Kolhapur against the Karnataka government's mandate for 60% Kannada on shop nameplates in Belgaum. Tensions escalated as activists tore down Kannada signage, leading to public disorder. Sanjay Pawar, a prominent Shiv Sena leader, accused Karnataka of suppressing Marathi culture, demanding the inclusion of Belgaum in Maharashtra. He warned against introducing Kannada nameplates.

The recent mandate by the Karnataka government has obtained a heated response from Shiv Sena activists associated with Uddhav Thackeray, as the coalition created a stir in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The Karnataka government had made it mandatory for shopkeepers to use 60% Kannada on nameplates within the jurisdiction of the Belgaum Municipal Corporation. This move fueled tensions, resulting in Shiv Sena workers tearing down Kannada signage in Kolhapur and sparking a riot.

The city of Kolhapur witnessed a surge of tension as Shiv Sena activists, aligned with Uddhav Thackeray's faction, expressed their discontent with the Karnataka government's recent directive. The mandate required shopkeepers within the jurisdiction of Belgaum Municipal Corporation to display 60% Kannada on their nameplates, a move aimed at promoting the regional language.



Frustration reached a boiling point on Friday when Shiv Sena workers took to the streets, vehemently tearing down Kannada nameplates from commercial complexes in Kolhapur. The situation escalated further as they set fire to the dismantled nameplates, engaging in acts of public disorder.



Sanjay Pawar, a prominent Shiv Sena leader in Kolhapur, voiced the concerns of the protestors, stating that the imposition of Kannada in Marathi multilingual areas, including Belgaum on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, was unacceptable. Pawar alleged that Marathi nameplates were being forcibly removed, accusing the Karnataka government of suppressing Marathi culture and heritage.

Pawar emphasized the demand for the inclusion of Belgaum, along with other Marathi multilingual areas on the border, into the state of Maharashtra. He expressed willingness for the use of English on nameplates alongside Marathi but vehemently opposed the imposition of Kannada. Pawar issued a stern warning, asserting that Shiv Sena would not tolerate any attempt to introduce Kannada nameplates under any circumstances.