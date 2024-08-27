Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Despite Karnataka govt’s orders, illegal resort construction continues in Kodagu; landslide threats loom

    Despite the Karnataka government's orders, illegal resort construction in Kodagu's Peruru village has sparked fears of landslides and water source contamination. Residents have reported the issue, leading to promises of investigation and legal action by the Kodagu District Collector against those responsible.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 9:06 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

    Despite the Karnataka government's strict orders to vacate illegally constructed resorts and homestays in forest and government hill areas following the devastating landslide in Shirur, Uttara Kannada district, concerns are mounting in Kodagu district over the violation of these directives. The local community is increasingly worried that Kodagu might be exempt from these rules, raising fears of potential landslides similar to those witnessed in Wayanad, Kerala, and Shirur, Karnataka.

    In February 2024, entrepreneurs from Kerala purchased 6.25 acres of land in Peruru village, located within the Ballamavuti Gram Panchayat of Madikeri Taluk. Although the land was bought for farming, it is alleged that the businessmen have encroached upon both private and government land, using it to illegally construct a resort on the hillside. This development has alarmed the 250 families residing in Doddapulikotu village at the base of Peruru Hill.

    ‘Clearing of illegal resort encroachments in western ghats begins today’: Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

    Concerns are particularly heightened because Peruru Hill has already experienced a landslide in 2020. Resident Karavanda Appanna expressed his fears that further construction on the hill could lead to another landslide, potentially causing catastrophic damage to Doddapulikotu village. In response, the villagers have complained to the Kodagu District Collector, urging the immediate cessation of the resort's construction.

    Adding to the controversy, the developers have reportedly encroached on 5 acres of government land and have not yet converted the land for commercial use. Although they applied for land conversion only 20 days ago, construction work had already commenced. The installation of a transformer box by KEB officials has further fueled suspicions that some government officials may be colluding to support this illegal project.

    Suspected Bangladeshi migrants found among Assamese in Coorg? Tensions grow as local crime rates surge

    The potential environmental impact is also a significant concern. A small river named Kappole, originating from Peruru Hill, is the primary source of drinking water for the 250 families living in Doddapulikotu. The construction of a resort on the hill could threaten this vital water source. Lava Nanaiah, a resident, has been vocal in demanding the immediate halt of the illegal resort construction.

    Crucially, the site of this illegal resort is situated within the buffer zone of the Western Ghats, a region of critical environmental importance. Kodagu District Collector Venkata Raja has acknowledged the villagers' concerns and assured them that an investigation will be conducted. He also promised that legal action would be taken against those responsible for the illegal construction and any officials found to have facilitated it, including those who authorized the electricity connection.

