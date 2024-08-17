Suspected Bangladeshi migrants found among Assamese in Coorg? Tensions grow as local crime rates surge

Kodagu is facing a labor crisis with a surge in migrants from Assam, Orissa, and West Bengal, raising concerns that some may be Bangladeshis posing as Assamese workers. This influx has led to increased involvement in various trades and criminal activities, prompting a police investigation and public vigilance.

The scenic district of Kodagu(Coorg) is currently grappling with a severe labour issue, with a surge in migrants from Assam, Orissa, and West Bengal. Recent reports suggest that some of these migrants might be Bangladeshis entering the region under the guise of Assamese workers, raising concerns among the local population.

In light of the recent turmoil in Bangladesh, there are mounting fears that Bangladeshis are infiltrating Kodagu by posing as labourers from Assam. This has caused significant anxiety among the residents of Kodagu district.



No relief for Kodagu landslide victims: 5 years later, compensation still pending

The influx of Assamese workers, who initially came as labourers for coffee plantations, seems to have transformed significantly. Many have shifted from plantation work to various other roles during local weekly markets and festivals held in towns such as Madikeri, Kushalanagar, Suntikoppa, Virajpet, Gonikoppa, and Napoklu.

Assamese migrants have expanded their roles beyond just labour. They are now involved in various trades and services, including working in homestays and resorts, agriculture, painting, plasterwork, and even as chefs and suppliers in hotels. This increased presence in diverse jobs is noted, as is their troubling involvement in criminal activities.

Recently, Assamese labourers in Kodagu have been implicated in several criminal cases, including illegal beef sales, theft, robbery, drug trafficking, rape, and violent altercations. This rise in criminal activity among these workers has heightened suspicions that some of them might be Bangladeshis entering the district disguised as Assamese.



'I want justice...': Sheikh Hasina breaks her silence after ouster as Bangladesh PM; read full statement

The Kodagu Police Department is actively investigating these concerns and has urged the public to report any suspicious individuals or activities. They are particularly interested in any information regarding unknown persons that might be linked to these emerging criminal issues.

Residents should stay vigilant and cooperate with local authorities to ensure community safety amidst these unsettling developments.

Latest Videos