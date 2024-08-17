Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suspected Bangladeshi migrants found among Assamese in Coorg? Tensions grow as local crime rates surge

    Kodagu is facing a labor crisis with a surge in migrants from Assam, Orissa, and West Bengal, raising concerns that some may be Bangladeshis posing as Assamese workers. This influx has led to increased involvement in various trades and criminal activities, prompting a police investigation and public vigilance.

    Karnataka Suspected Bangla migrants found with Assamese in Coorg? Tensions grow as local crime rates surge vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 6:45 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

    The scenic district of Kodagu(Coorg) is currently grappling with a severe labour issue, with a surge in migrants from Assam, Orissa, and West Bengal. Recent reports suggest that some of these migrants might be Bangladeshis entering the region under the guise of Assamese workers, raising concerns among the local population.

    In light of the recent turmoil in Bangladesh, there are mounting fears that Bangladeshis are infiltrating Kodagu by posing as labourers from Assam. This has caused significant anxiety among the residents of Kodagu district.

    No relief for Kodagu landslide victims: 5 years later, compensation still pending

    The influx of Assamese workers, who initially came as labourers for coffee plantations, seems to have transformed significantly. Many have shifted from plantation work to various other roles during local weekly markets and festivals held in towns such as Madikeri, Kushalanagar, Suntikoppa, Virajpet, Gonikoppa, and Napoklu.

    Assamese migrants have expanded their roles beyond just labour. They are now involved in various trades and services, including working in homestays and resorts, agriculture, painting, plasterwork, and even as chefs and suppliers in hotels. This increased presence in diverse jobs is noted, as is their troubling involvement in criminal activities.

    Recently, Assamese labourers in Kodagu have been implicated in several criminal cases, including illegal beef sales, theft, robbery, drug trafficking, rape, and violent altercations. This rise in criminal activity among these workers has heightened suspicions that some of them might be Bangladeshis entering the district disguised as Assamese.

    'I want justice...': Sheikh Hasina breaks her silence after ouster as Bangladesh PM; read full statement

    The Kodagu Police Department is actively investigating these concerns and has urged the public to report any suspicious individuals or activities. They are particularly interested in any information regarding unknown persons that might be linked to these emerging criminal issues.

    Residents should stay vigilant and cooperate with local authorities to ensure community safety amidst these unsettling developments.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Bengaluru citizens: Centre approves Namma Metro phase 3 projects with Rs 15.6 crore budget vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru citizens: Centre approves Namma Metro phase 3 projects with Rs 15.6 crore budget

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues Yellow alert to 14 districts for 48 hours vkp

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues Yellow alert to 14 districts for 48 hours

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar Family alleges BBMP forest officers neglect vkp

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar; Family alleges BBMP, forest officers' neglect

    Karnataka governor permits prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam vkp

    Karnataka governor permits prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam

    Bengaluru police commissioner warns citizens of being alert before sharing jewellery photos on social media vkp

    ‘Be careful before sharing gold jewellery photos on Social Media’, warns Bengaluru commissioner B Dayananda

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Kollam woman found dead at home, police hunt for son suspected of murder dmn

    Kerala: Kollam woman found dead at home; murder suspected as police hunt for son

    Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award at THIS film festival for Chandu Champion [WATCH] ATG

    Kartik Aaryan wins best actor award at THIS film festival for Chandu Champion [WATCH]

    athletics Neeraj Chopra wastes no time; back in training after silver medal win at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH) scr

    Neeraj Chopra wastes no time; back in training after silver medal win at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    CM protests to distract': Nirbhaya's mother demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation over Kolkata rape-murder case AJR

    'CM protests to distract': Nirbhaya's mother demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation over Kolkata rape-murder

    'The Greatest Of All Time' trailer OUT! Thalapathy Vijay's film promises high-octane action and thrills dmn

    'The Greatest Of All Time' trailer OUT! Thalapathy Vijay's film promises high-octane action and thrills

    Recent Videos

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon