    ‘Clearing of illegal resort encroachments in western ghats begins today’: Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

    The Western Ghat Forest Encroachment Task Force, led by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, will tackle illegal encroachments, including unauthorized resorts and homestays, in 10 districts. Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre announced the operation starting Monday, focusing on immediate eviction and addressing unscientific roadworks.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    The Western Ghat Forest Encroachment Task Force has been established to address the illegal encroachments in the Western Ghats, including unauthorized resorts and homestays. This task force will operate across 10 districts in the state. Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre announced that the operation would commence on Monday.

    "We have been instructed to vacate the illegal resorts and homestays built by encroaching on forests on a large scale," Khandre stated in a media release. "This will be followed by the clearance of gardens and other buildings. Everyone is equal before the law, and we will not allow those who occupy the Western Ghats to carry out commercial activities."

    Landslide threat looms over Chikkamagaluru's Charmadi after hill collapses at Shiradi Ghat

    The task force, led by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Forest Task Force, has been empowered to take immediate action. "In cases where the process under Section 64A of the Karnataka Forest Act has been completed regarding encroachment in the Western Ghat forest after 2015, instructions have been given to carry out immediate eviction operations," Khandre added.

    Wayanad landslide explainer: Why Kerala faces disasters every monsoon

    He further explained that officers at various levels, including ACF, DCF, CF, CCF, and APCCF, are authorized to investigate forest encroachment cases and issue eviction orders under Section 64A. "Priority will be given to the swift resolution of cases pending notice and eviction. The Western Ghat Forest Encroachment Task Force has been instructed to take appropriate action in consultation with the Advocate General for speedy disposal of the cases in court," Khandre said.

    In addition to addressing forest encroachments, action will also be taken against unscientific road works in the Western Ghats. "Contractors and engineers who have unscientifically cut the hills and caused their collapse have been issued notices and directed to take corrective action," Khandre concluded. 

