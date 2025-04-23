Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a direct assault on the Indian state, urging a united response, an all-party meeting, and enhanced security measures to protect tourists and combat terrorism.

Bengaluru : Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the dastardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam is a "direct attack on the Indian State" and the government should give a befitting response.

Addressing a press conference here, Kharge said a meeting of Congress Working Committee will be held in the national capital on Thursday and the government should hold all-party meeting on national security.

"This is a direct attack on the Indian State. The entire nation is in shock. A Pakistani terrorist organization has claimed responsibility. We must give a befitting response. We are all one and we will fight. There should not be claims without doing or without properly managing and finger-pointing. We urge the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorists. It has been almost 22 hours now," he said.

The Congress leader said the government must do everything possible to maintain tourists' confidence in the security arrangements of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Amarnath Yatra is about to begin in a few days, and every year, lakhs of tourists take part in it. Earlier there have been such attacks in the Yatra also. So the Yatris should be protected well and security should be tightened," he said.

Kharge said the terror attack is a direct assault on the unity and integrity of the country.

"The dastardly killing of innocent, unsuspecting tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam yesterday around 2:30 PM has deeply hurt, shocked, and saddened us all. The Congress unequivocally condemns this cowardly act of terror and those responsible for it in the strongest possible terms," he said.

"Since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000, this is among the most brazen and outrageous attempt by terrorists and separatist forces. We firmly reiterate, those who murder unarmed and innocent civilians cannot be human," he added.

Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Pradesh Congress Committee President, and other senior leaders of the party.

"CWC shall meet tomorrow at 11 AM in AICC Office, Delhi (24 Akbar Road) to discuss regarding the same. That is why I have preponed my programme, and I am leaving for Delhi," he said.

"This is not a time for partisan politics. It is a moment for collective resolve to ensure justice for those who lost their lives and for their grieving families, by bringing the perpetrators of this terror attack to justice. I offer my deepest condolences to their families and to all those who have lost loved ones in this tragic incident," he added.

Kharge said tourism is also the biggest source of income for Jammu and Kashmir's economy, and since this year's economy has collapsed, the Centre should help the people of the state.

"The summer season is just beginning. This is the time when tourists start visiting the region. Tourism is also the biggest source of income for Jammu and Kashmir's economy and its people. The people of Kashmir depend only on tourism. So, this year's economy is collapsed. Govt of India should help them now. At this moment, we are all one. We will be one against the terrorists," he said.

Kharge said that Congress expects the government to hold discussions with all political parties to address the challenge of terrorism in a spirit of consensus once the necessary actions have been taken and full information has been obtained.

"They should call an all-party meeting and take some advice. This is not politics, and we don't want politics in this situation. The Congress Party is committed to coordination and cooperation with the government to eliminate terrorism from its roots. We have consistently confronted terrorism and separatism, and our top leadership has even sacrificed their lives in this fight," he said.

Kharge said tourists from various parts of the country were present in Pahalgam and among the victims were Manjunath and Bharat Bhushan from Karnataka who also lost their lives.

"I personally spoke to both the grieving wives of the victims and offered my condolences to them," he said.

Kharge said the Karnataka Cabinet also deputed our Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who is meeting victims in J&K, and he is meeting nearly 200 tourists from Karnataka, and he is also arranging flights back for them.

"I also requested CM Omar Abdullah to make arrangements for every tourist who wants to return. Our Home Minister also promised me that he shall also look after that," Kharge said.

Congress leaders including Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack.