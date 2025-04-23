The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has triggered mass travel cancellations to Jammu and Kashmir, with tourism stakeholders warning of severe economic fallout.

In the aftermath of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 people — mostly tourists — travel aggregators and hospitality players are anticipating a wave of booking cancellations for Jammu and Kashmir. Industry stakeholders say the incident is likely to severely impact the tourism-dependent economy of the region.

EaseMyTrip, MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip Step Up Support

Aggregators on Wednesday said they are working closely with airline and hotel partners to offer free date changes and cancellation waivers to affected travellers.

"As per the early observations, flight cancellations jumped 7x, and a drop in future bookings by nearly 40 per cent," said Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer at Cleartrip.

Online travel agencies have begun rolling out flexible policies to support their customers during the crisis.

"As travellers navigate this difficult situation, our teams are working round the clock with airline and hotel partners to provide flexibility and assistance on bookings/ cancellations. Our on-ground team is doing everything in their capacity to offer support to travellers. We remain committed to providing continued assistance to both our customers and partners during this difficult time," a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said.

EaseMyTrip is also offering extended support to its users amid the uncertainty.

"In light of the ongoing situation in Srinagar, we at EaseMyTrip are fully committed to supporting our customers who are travelling to or from Srinagar. We understand the uncertainty this situation may cause and are here to minimise any inconvenience to your travel plans. To ensure flexibility, we have extended free change and cancellation waivers for all bookings made on or before April 22, applicable for travel up to April 30," said Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder of EaseMyTrip.

Hospitality Sector Warns of Economic Fallout

The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) and the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) also voiced their concerns over the attack's impact on the local tourism economy.

"For the people of Jammu & Kashmir, tourism is not just a livelihood, it is their pride, their legacy and their hope. This attack has not only harmed innocent lives but has also dealt a cruel blow to the thousands of families who depend on tourism to survive. From houseboat owners and hoteliers to local guides and artisans, every individual in this chain of warmth and welcome is affected," said FAITH General Secretary Rajiv Mehra.

The IATO, in a statement, expressed deep anguish over what it termed the "selected targeting of tourists in Kashmir by a group of terrorists."

It said, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack which is clearly designed to deeply impact tourism in Kashmir and create an atmosphere of fear."

Echoing these concerns, Arjun Baljee, President of Royal Orchid Hotels, said the region had seen a remarkable revival in tourism in recent years, which now faces a significant setback.

"We are shocked and appalled at these attacks in our country. Since 2020, the J&K region has seen a steady upswing in tourism numbers going from 3 million in 2020 to close to 24 million in 2024. This 8x huge surge in tourists impacts and improves the lives of the long-tail of the tourism industry and leads to the prosperity of the locals. The Pahalgam attacks will sow fear in the tourists who want to visit this beautiful region and set it back in the near term," he said.

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, the travel and tourism sector braces for a potentially long recovery period.