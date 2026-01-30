Karnataka government employees will be encouraged to wear khadi attire on the first Saturday of every month. The initiative, launched by the Karnataka Govt Employees’ Association, will start on April 21, promoting local industries.

In a move aimed at promoting the use of khadi and supporting local industries, the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association has announced that government employees will be encouraged to voluntarily wear khadi attire. The initiative will be formally launched on April 21, observed as Government Employees’ Day, and is expected to involve employees across departments and institutions.

Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary’s Chairmanship

A meeting in this regard was held on Thursday with the office-bearers of the association under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh. During the meeting, it was proposed that officers and employees working in government departments, government-owned corporations, boards, authorities, universities, and aided institutions wear khadi clothes to work on the first Saturday of every month.

Khadi Purchases And Additional Discount Proposed

Employees will also be encouraged to purchase khadi garments from outlets of the government-owned Khadi and Village Industries Board. It was decided to provide an additional five per cent discount to government employees, over and above the existing discount offered at these outlets. The move is intended to make khadi products more affordable and attractive.

Guidelines On Khadi Attire For Men And Women

The association recommended that male employees opt for khadi shirts, trousers, overcoats, and other formal wear, while female employees be encouraged to wear khadi and khadi silk sarees, churidars, and other formal outfits suitable for office use.

Demand For Government Employees’ Canteen

In a press release, association president C.S. Shadakshari said that a request has been made to announce a scheme in the 2026–27 Budget to establish a government employees’ canteen. The proposed canteen would supply daily-use items at discounted rates, on the lines of army canteens.

Call For Uniform Discount Policy

The association has also sought parity in discounts, requesting that just as the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) offers an additional five per cent special discount on silk sarees and garments to Indian Administrative Service officers, a similar benefit be extended to all officers and employees of the state government.