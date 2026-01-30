Karnataka Government’s New Rule: Govt Employees Asked to Wear Khadi; Read Details
Khadi is not just a piece of clothing... it's the soul of India, a living symbol of the dignity of the freedom movement, say government officials.
Khadi attire on the first Saturday of the month
The govt announced a plan to promote Khadi. It connects employees to freedom struggle heritage and boosts the rural economy. Staff are encouraged to wear Khadi on the 1st Saturday of the month.
Why is Khadi attire necessary..?
Khadi is more than cloth; it's India's soul and a symbol of the freedom movement. It promotes self-reliance and unity. This move aims to instill respect for India's heritage.
New job opportunities will be created.
When govt staff wear Khadi, it encourages the public to buy local. This move boosts the rural economy, as Khadi production is a key source of income for thousands of artisans.
