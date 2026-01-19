Ahead of Republic Day, demand for Khadi national flags has sharply declined in Karnataka, leaving weavers without work. The shift to polyester flags and pending government MDA dues have forced many artisans to seek alternative livelihoods.

As the countdown to Republic Day (26 January) begins, weavers and artisans in Hubballi are facing unprecedented challenges. Traditionally, this period marks a peak season for national flag makers, with orders flowing in from across Karnataka and beyond. However, this year, demand for pure Khadi flags has plummeted, leaving many artisans jobless and struggling to make ends meet.

Some have resorted to stitching handbags, while others have turned to agricultural or masonry work to survive. The situation has been further compounded by the state government’s pending Market Development Assistance (MDA) dues and other incentives, adding significant financial pressure on the weaver community.

Decline in Demand for Khadi Flags

Previously, national flag makers in Hubballi would be extremely busy a month before Republic Day and Independence Day, often working overtime to meet high demand. This year, however, sales have dropped drastically. Artisans report that orders are almost non-existent, leaving workshops largely silent.

At the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangh, only 3–4 artisans are currently engaged in making Khadi flags, compared to over 30 women who were involved in this work during previous years.

Impact of Flag Code Amendment

The steep decline in demand is largely attributed to the central government’s amendment of the Flag Code during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, which allowed the sale of polyester tricolour flags. This change has reduced interest in traditional Khadi flags.

Last year, the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangh produced flags worth ₹2.5 crore, but only ₹54 lakh were sold. Approximately ₹2 crore worth of national flags remain unsold, leaving artisans with surplus inventory and minimal work opportunities.

Artisans Turn to Alternate Occupations

About 2,000 artisans work under the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangh. With Khadi flag demand declining, many are shifting to other occupations.

At Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangh, while a few artisans continue making flags, 4–5 individuals have taken up stitching handbags, and others have moved to masonry or agricultural labour to earn a livelihood. This shift highlights the economic vulnerability of the artisan community during festive periods, which were previously their busiest times.

Pending Government Dues Worsen Hardship

Weavers and spinners are also grappling with unpaid incentives. Over the past five years, the Karnataka state government has pending MDA dues of ₹130 crore for 50,000 weavers and spinners.

The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyog Samyukta Sangh alone is owed ₹2.70 crore. Despite repeated appeals to the relevant ministers and authorities, the funds remain unreleased, further straining the financial stability of artisans and exacerbating the hardships caused by the decline in Khadi flag sales.