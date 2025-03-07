KDA pushes for two-language policy in Karnataka, cites 'Hindi imposition' concerns

Read Full Article

BENGALURU: The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has urged the Karnataka Chief Minister to consider adopting a two-language policy for the state, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to language use in education and governance.

In a letter to the CM, KDA Chairman Purushottham Bilimale pointed out the ongoing debates about language policies and stressed the importance of Karnataka having a well-defined bilingual framework. "Given the various discussions around language, Karnataka may benefit from a two-language policy. I seek your guidance, as the government must take an informed decision on this matter," Bilimale wrote.



Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE updates: Brand Bengaluru gets Rs 1800 cr for 21 projects

Along with his letter, Bilimale attached a note from Ramesh Bellamkonda, a member of the organization Namma Naadu Namma Aalvike, who raised concerns about language inequality in India. Ramesh argued that non-Hindi-speaking states face pressure due to the imposition of Hindi, leading to an unfair language system. He suggested that Karnataka should have a fair and practical language policy, where Kannada and English would be the only mandatory languages for education, administration, and daily communication. According to his proposal, Kannada should take precedence, while English should be the second language to facilitate communication with the wider world.

Ramesh further emphasized that people should have the freedom to learn additional languages based on their personal interests and needs, rather than being forced to study multiple languages. He pointed out that imposing too many languages could harm people's intellectual, educational, and psychological well-being.

He also brought attention to sub-regional languages like Tulu, suggesting that their recognition and inclusion should be decided in consultation with local communities. "If learning multiple languages in daily life were easy, people from Hindi-speaking states would also learn Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and other regional languages instead of imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speakers," Ramesh noted in his letter.



Karnataka SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend by slitting her throat, later dies by suicide; honor killing suspected

The push for a two-language policy in Karnataka comes at a time when Tamil Nadu has been firmly opposing any attempts by the central government to impose Hindi and continues to uphold its two-language system.

Currently, under the Kannada Language Learning Rules-2017, all students in Karnataka are required to study Kannada as a second language, regardless of the board their school is affiliated with.

Latest Videos