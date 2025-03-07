Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE updates: Boost for Brand Bengaluru, liquor prices could rise

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE updates: Liquor prices likely to be increased
- Liquor Price Revision: Prices likely to be reviewed and increased to align with rates in neighboring states.
- Excise Revenue Target: Rs 36,500 crore collected last year; new target set at Rs 40,000 crore.
- Support for Areca Nut Farmers: Rs 62 crore allocated to aid over 2 lakh Malnad growers affected by leaf spot disease.
- Construction Worker Welfare: Ex-gratia for on-the-job fatalities doubled from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh; New residential schools to be built for their children.
- Education for Social Change: CM Siddaramaiah quotes Savitribai Phule, highlighting education as a tool to break caste barriers.
Rs 50 crore boost for state's tourism sector
The government will allocate Rs 50 crore to enhance tourism across 10 districts, with a focus on developing key destinations. Special emphasis will be placed on beach tourism in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, along with improved road connectivity in coastal areas for better accessibility. Belur, Halebidu, and Somnathpur will see upgrades in basic amenities, while the Tourist Friends network will expand to 1,000 trained guides. Additionally, efforts will be made to secure World Heritage Site status for the historic Lakkundi temples.
Key announcements so far
- New Agricultural College: Experts to be recruited for setting up a new agricultural college in Belagavi.
- Support for Minority Communities: Rs 50,000 assistance for minorities opting for simple marriages.
- Bengaluru Haj Bhavan: Additional facilities to be developed.
- Transparency in Governance: Counseling to be introduced for revenue department transfers to ensure fairness.
- Christian Community Development: Rs 250 crore allocated for welfare programs.
- Gurudwara Development: Rs 2 crore grant for facility enhancement.
- Horticulture Boost: Rs 95 crore allocated for advanced farming technology.
- Healthcare Expansion: A multispeciality hospital to be set up in Koppal.
- Infrastructure Development: The Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Program launched with Rs 8,000 crore to drive state growth.
- Waqf Properties Maintenance: Rs 150 crore allocated for upkeep of Waqf properties and Muslim graveyards.
- Farmer Education: A Knowledge Bank to be established at IISc to educate farmers on production, crop health, and markets.
- Self-Defense Training: 25,000 students in 169 minority hostels to receive self-defense training.
- New Healthcare Facility: Kidwai (Nephrology) Hospital to be established in Raichur.
- Skill Development: New Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to be set up in minority-dominated areas.
- Higher Education Support: State funding for eligible minority students studying abroad increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
Non-tax revenue surpasses targets, records 10.5% growtn
Non-tax revenue for 2024-25 is projected to reach Rs 14,500 crore, exceeding annual targets and marking a 10.5% increase from the previous year. However, its share in GSDP and own tax revenue has remained stagnant in recent years, highlighting significant potential for further growth.
Bengaluru to get two major tunnel roads to ease traffic
A 18.5 km North-South tunnel connecting Hebbal Esteem Mall to Silk Board Junction will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore to reduce Bengaluru’s traffic congestion. Additionally, a 28.5 km tunnel from KR Puram to Nayandanahalli is planned, with a project cost of Rs 28,000 crore.
Strengthening state's education system
The government has launched several initiatives to enhance the state's education sector. 50 high schools will be upgraded, and 500 new government schools will be established. Additionally, 100 government primary schools will receive improved infrastructure. To enhance student accommodation, Rs 25 crore has been allocated for hostel repairs. Agricultural education will also see a boost with the establishment of a new agricultural college in Athani.
Major investments to transform Bengaluru
Under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, Rs 1,800 crore has been allocated for 21 projects.
Additionally, Rs 3,000 crore has been set aside to tackle weather-related challenges and upgrade drainage and sewage treatment infrastructure.
The Cauvery Water Supply Project Phase 5 will receive Rs 555 crore, ensuring drinking water access to 110 villages.
Over the next two years, the Bengaluru Metro will expand to 98.60 km, enhancing connectivity to Devanahalli.
Key announcements so far
- New sports science research centres to be established in Belagavi and Mysuru.
- Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project allocated Rs 5,300 crore in the budget.
- 4% reservation for Muslims introduced in government tenders and contracts.
- Annual salary of temple priests increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 72,000.
- Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh Development Corporations each granted Rs 100 crore.
- Centralised accommodation booking system to be implemented for temple stays.
- Film production to be officially recognised as an industry to attract investments.
- State to float own OTT to help develop Kannada language programmes.
Major infrastructure boost for Bengaluru
Bengaluru is set to receive Rs 40,000 crore worth of tunnel road projects to address traffic congestion. Additionally, the Bengaluru Metro will be extended to Devanahalli, providing direct connectivity to the airport.
Key announcements made so far
- Toor Dal Support Price: Rs 450 per quintal to encourage cultivation
- Anganwadi Workers: Honorarium increased by Rs 1,000 per month
- Tax Share Demand: CM stresses Karnataka must get rightful share of central taxes
- Gruha Jyoti Scheme: Rs 10,100 crore allocated for 200 units of free power
- Foreign Investments: Karnataka ranks 3rd, attracting $4.4 billion in 2024-25
- Modern Flower Market: Coming up in Chikkaballapur
- Hitech Fisheries Darshini: Planned for Mysuru
- Mega Dairy: Rs 50 crore investment for Kalaburagi (Kalburgi)
- Multiplex Ticket Cap: Maximum ticket price fixed at Rs 200 across the state
Boosting economic growth and employment
To accelerate economic growth and job creation, the government has introduced targeted policies across key sectors, including industries, IT, tourism, and biotechnology. These initiatives aim to leverage the state's human capital while attracting investments worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore. To support this drive, Rs 13,500 crore has been allocated in subsidies and financial assistance, ensuring businesses and industries receive the necessary support to thrive and expand.
Bengaluru University renamed to honour former PM
Bengaluru University has been officially renamed Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru University as a tribute to the former Prime Minister and esteemed economist.
Steady growth in agriculture sector
Karnataka’s agriculture sector has recorded over 3.8% growth in 2024-25, driven by favorable monsoons and proactive government initiatives supporting sowing and irrigation. Ample rainfall and well-filled reservoirs have further strengthened this robust expansion.
Strengthening education and nutrition initiatives
The government plans to develop 500 public schools with an estimated investment of Rs 2,500 crore, aiming to improve learning environments across the state. Additionally, to tackle malnutrition, a nutrition initiative will provide school children with an egg or banana six days a week, benefiting 53 lakh students across Karnataka.
Karnataka's economic surge
Karnataka's economic growth has surpassed the national average, solidifying its status as one of the fastest-growing states in India. In 2024-25, the state achieved an impressive 7.4x growth, reinforcing its position as an economic powerhouse.
Revamping Govt schools
As part of a major education initiative, 500 government public schools will be extensively upgraded with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.
Bengaluru development gets Rs 8,916 crore boost
The budget earmarks Rs 8,916 crore for Bengaluru’s development, aiming to enhance the city’s infrastructure and public services.
Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure in focus
Education and healthcare emerged as key priorities, with increased allocations focused on improving access and quality. The budget also emphasizes urban development, directing greater financial support towards infrastructure enhancements in cities and towns to tackle rising civic challenges. CM Siddaramaiah stated that the government will develop Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to ease the burden on Bengaluru.
Siddaramaiah defends guarantee schemes as relief for the poor
CM Siddaramaiah staunchly defended the state's flagship guarantee schemes, emphasizing that they are not mere “free gifts” but vital initiatives designed to alleviate the struggles of the underprivileged and promote social justice.
CM Siddaramaiah opens budget with poetry tribute
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah began his 2025-26 budget presentation with verses from Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu and other renowned poets, infusing a literary essence into the proceedings. He invoked the ideals of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Buddha, Basavanna, and Narayana Guru, emphasizing the government’s commitment to social justice.
Owing to his ongoing recovery from knee surgery, the CM sought the Speaker’s permission to deliver his budget speech while seated—an uncommon gesture that marked the session’s tone.