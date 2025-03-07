Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE updates: Boost for Brand Bengaluru, liquor prices could rise

10:57 AM IST

Under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, Rs 1,800 crore has been allocated for 21 projects.

Additionally, Rs 3,000 crore has been set aside to tackle weather-related challenges and upgrade drainage and sewage treatment infrastructure.

The Cauvery Water Supply Project Phase 5 will receive Rs 555 crore, ensuring drinking water access to 110 villages.

Over the next two years, the Bengaluru Metro will expand to 98.60 km, enhancing connectivity to Devanahalli.