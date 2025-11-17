In Bengaluru, a wife and her maternal uncle allegedly killed her husband over a property dispute. The victim, Venkatesh, was attacked after months of conflict over house ownership. Both accused have been arrested.

Bengaluru: A shocking case of murder driven by a property dispute has emerged in Manjunatha Layout, Andrahalli, Bengaluru. A 65-year-old man, identified as Venkatesh, was allegedly killed by his wife Parvathi and her maternal uncle Rangaswamy. According to police, the duo planned and executed the murder after months of escalating tension between the couple over ownership of their house. Both accused have now been arrested.

Venkatesh Had Left His First Wife and Married Parvathi

Police stated that Venkatesh had separated from his first wife nearly a decade ago. Six years ago, he married Parvathi, and the couple had been living together in Manjunatha Layout, Bengaluru. However, their relationship had reportedly deteriorated in recent months.

Frequent Fights Over Property Ownership

Investigators revealed that Parvathi repeatedly demanded that Venkatesh transfer the house, registered in his name, to her name. When he refused, she allegedly insisted that he give her at least ₹6 lakh in cash. Venkatesh, however, offered only ₹2.5 lakh, which further aggravated the conflict. Arguments over the property had become a frequent occurrence in their household.

Heated Argument Before the Murder

On the evening prior to the murder, another dispute erupted over the same issue. Around 9 pm, an enraged Venkatesh reportedly threw Parvathi out of the house. Humiliated and furious, Parvathi immediately called her maternal uncle, Rangaswamy (58), and asked him to come to the residence. Police stated that Rangaswamy arrived shortly afterwards.

Victim Pushed from Height and Brutally Assaulted

According to the police investigation, Parvathi and Rangaswamy allegedly pushed Venkatesh from a height inside the house. Even after he sustained a severe head injury from the fall, the accused continued to assault him mercilessly while he lay bleeding. Venkatesh succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Wife and Uncle Arrested for Murder and Conspiracy

Alerted neighbours informed the police, following which officers from Byadarahalli Police Station, Bengaluru, rushed to the scene. Both Parvathi and Rangaswamy were arrested and booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. They have been taken into police custody for further investigation.