Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala stated no formal decision has been made on the state's liquor policy. He also discussed the 'Operation Toofan' anti-narcotics drive, which aims to eradicate drug trafficking and involves students as 'Toofan Warriors'.

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday clarified that the state government has yet to reach any formal decision regarding its liquor policy. Speaking to reporters, the Minister addressed ongoing speculation surrounding the administration's stance on alcohol regulation. While maintaining that the matter remains under consideration, he provided a personal note on the issue, stating, "Personally, I have no interest in alcohol." He emphasised that the state's ongoing efforts are focused on breaking supply chains and ensuring strict enforcement across all sectors. Regarding the upcoming state budget, the Home Minister maintained a stance of strict confidentiality, noting that specific fiscal and tax proposals are known only to the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister. "Budget proposals cannot be discussed with everyone outside, as that would amount to leaking the budget," he stated, while adding that there remains room for adjustments through official discussions if necessary.

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No Formal Decision on Liquor Policy

Addressing speculation surrounding the state's liquor policy, Chennithala clarified that no formal policy decision has been reached at this time. "As of now, no policy decision has been taken on the state's liquor policy," he said.

'Operation Toofan' to Combat Drug Menace

His remarks come amidst the government's broader focus on strengthening law enforcement and public safety, including the intensified "Operation Toofan" aimed at eradicating narcotics from the state. Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said the initiative would help create greater awareness among students through the involvement of the Education Department. "With the help of the Education Department, we are reaching out to schools and educating students. There should be 'Toofan Warriors' to fight against the menace of drugs. That is why the Education Department has started this programme. I congratulate the Education Minister for introducing this initiative, as it will help develop a new culture of awareness and resistance against drug abuse," he said.

Earlier on June 2, Chennithala, in a post on X, said the operation would be carried out in coordination with the Health and Excise Departments and would focus on eliminating drug trafficking at its roots. "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt. From today... Aimed at overhauling the drug mafia in the state in coordination with the Health and Excise departments, this operation is aimed at destroying the drug menace at its root. Need prayers and support for the initiative!" the minister wrote.

Spike in NDPS Cases

The launch of the anti-narcotics drive comes amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in drug-related cases in Keralam. According to police data, 36,314 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, a significant increase from 27,530 cases recorded in 2024. The trend reflects a broader challenge faced by the state in recent years. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Keralam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023, with 30,697 cases registered.

Ahead of the launch, Kerala Police had appealed for public participation in the campaign. (ANI)