A record 68.17 lakh boxes of Indian Made Liquor (8.64 litres per box), including whisky, brandy, rum and gin, were sold during the month. In addition, 50.39 lakh boxes of beer (7.80 litres per box) were sold.

In total, 118.56 lakh boxes of liquor were sold, marking a significant milestone. This is the highest monthly sale recorded in the past 13 years since 2013, with no other month witnessing such a volume of liquor sales.