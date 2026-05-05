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Karnataka Liquor Sales Surge: April Breaks 13-Year Record, Revenue Hits ₹3,688 Crore
Karnataka recorded its highest liquor sales in 13 years in April, with total sales crossing 118.56 lakh boxes. Revenue rose sharply to ₹3,688 crore, marking a 27 per cent increase, driven by higher demand and election-related factors in border areas.
Record Liquor Sales Reported in April
April has set a new benchmark for liquor sales in the state. For the Excise Department, this is a historic record, with monthly sales figures being the highest in the last 13 years.
Whisky, Brandy, Rum and Gin Lead Record Sales
A record 68.17 lakh boxes of Indian Made Liquor (8.64 litres per box), including whisky, brandy, rum and gin, were sold during the month. In addition, 50.39 lakh boxes of beer (7.80 litres per box) were sold.
In total, 118.56 lakh boxes of liquor were sold, marking a significant milestone. This is the highest monthly sale recorded in the past 13 years since 2013, with no other month witnessing such a volume of liquor sales.
Liquor Sales Register Strong Growth
In April 2025, 57.44 lakh boxes of Indian Made Liquor were sold, while in April this year, sales rose to 68.17 lakh boxes, reflecting a growth of 18.68 per cent.
Beer sales also recorded a notable increase. A total of 41.60 lakh boxes were sold in April 2025, which rose to 50.39 lakh boxes in April this year, marking a growth of 21.13 per cent.
Revenue Collection Touches ₹3688 Crore
The previous record in the past 13 years was set in July 2023, when 66.22 lakh boxes of Indian Made Liquor were sold. This record has now been surpassed by the sales recorded in April.
In April 2025, total revenue from liquor sales stood at ₹2,904 crore. In April this year, revenue collection increased to ₹3,688 crore, marking a growth of 27 per cent.
Election Effect on Liquor Sales
The assembly elections held in April in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which border Karnataka, may have contributed to the increase in liquor sales in the state. With liquor sales banned in these states ahead of the polls, there was a noticeable rise in purchases in Karnataka’s border areas.
Additionally, the by-elections held in the Davangere South and Bagalkot assembly constituencies are also being seen as a contributing factor to the surge in liquor sales.
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