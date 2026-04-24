An 18-year-old youth from Raichur district died after allegedly falling from a moving train while returning from a trip with friends. The incident occurred near Sindhanur, and the Railway Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

A tragic incident has been reported from Raichur district, where an 18-year-old youth lost his life after allegedly falling from a moving train while returning from a trip with his friends. The incident has raised concerns about passenger safety, especially during overnight journeys. The accident took place near the Sasalamari bridge in Sindhanur taluk, leaving the victim’s family and friends devastated. The deceased has been identified as Sumanth Kumar, a resident of Kasaba Lingsugur.

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Victim Returning From Trip With Friends

Sumanth Kumar, who hailed from Kasaba Lingsugur in Lingsugur taluk, had recently travelled to Dandeli with six of his friends on a short trip. The group was returning home via Hubballi when the unfortunate incident occurred during their journey back to Sindhanur.

Tragedy Struck Just Five Kilometres From Destination

The incident took place when the train was just five kilometres away from reaching Sindhanur. After realising that Sumanth was missing, his friends got down from the train and began searching for him. Their search ended in tragedy when they found his body near the Sasalamari camp area.

Mystery Surrounds Fall From Train

The exact circumstances under which Sumanth fell from the train in the early hours of the morning remain unclear. The Raichur Railway Police have visited the spot, conducted a preliminary inspection, and registered a case. Further investigation is under way to determine the cause of the incident.