In Jharkhand, Gonda-Asansol Express train collided with a truck stuck on a railway crossing. The truck became stranded while the crossing gate was reportedly open. The collision injured 2 bikers and damaged other vehicles, but no fatalities occurred.

A major train accident was narrowly avoided on Thursday when the Gonda-Asansol Express collided with a truck stuck midway across a railway crossing in Deoghar district, Jharkhand. The collision occurred at the Nawadih railway crossing at about 9:30–9:40 am while the train was traversing the Jasidih–Asansol main line.

According to railway officials, the level-crossing gate was open when the truck attempted to pass through the intersection, only to become stranded on the tracks. Moments later, the express train struck the truck as it approached the down line, causing the vehicle to be pushed and dragged by the train’s momentum.

Surveillance footage and eyewitness videos show the train hitting the truck and coming to a halt shortly afterward. The force of the collision caused the truck’s body to lurch into nearby vehicles, damaging them. Among those affected were two bikers who sustained injuries during the impact, though officials stressed that no fatalities were reported in the incident.

The collision resulted in significant disruption to rail traffic on the Jasidih-Asansol route, with services suspended for nearly two hours while crews worked to resume normal operations. Railway authorities said the engine has since been removed from the site and traffic flows restored.

An Asansol Railway Division spokesperson confirmed that a four-member committee has been formed to investigate the circumstances leading to the collision. Officials indicated that strict action would be taken against any party found responsible for procedural lapses or negligence.

The mishap highlights ongoing safety challenges at railway crossings in India, where train and road traffic intersect and accidents — often avoidable — continue to pose risks to commuters and rail users.