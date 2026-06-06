A Bengaluru woman sparked a debate online after revealing why she walked away from a corporate job that paid her Rs 60,000 a month as a fresher.

A Bengaluru woman sparked a debate online after revealing why she walked away from a corporate job that paid her Rs 60,000 a month as a fresher. At just 22, she decided to leave behind the security of a stable paycheck, saying she no longer wanted her life to be consumed by an endless cycle of work, sleep and waiting for weekends.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dikshaa, who regularly shares mini-vlogs on Instagram, documented her decision in a video that offered a glimpse into her everyday life. The clip featured scenes of her working on a laptop, commuting across Bengaluru, running errands, completing household chores and navigating a routine that she said had begun to feel monotonous and exhausting.

According to Dikshaa, the marketing job came through a college placement and was one of the key reasons she relocated to Bengaluru. While she acknowledged that the role introduced her to amazing people and valuable learning opportunities, she eventually found herself questioning whether she wanted to continue living the same schedule day after day.

"So I was earning 60k a month at 22 as a fresher in a marketing job," she said. Despite appreciating the opportunity, she admitted she had grown tired of the repetitive cycle of "9 to 9 kaam karo, ghar aake khao, so jao (Do work, come home, eat and sleep) and then repeat."

She also took a swipe at workplace leadership, joking that when a "man-child manager" refuses to listen to employees, resigning on a random Tuesday may be a better option than constantly stressing over the situation.

What caught the internet's attention was her candid admission that she currently has no clear backup plan. "I don't have any backup plans, I don't know what I want to do in my life," she said. "I just know I don't want to spend my whole life stuck in one place."

Describing the phase as her "unemployment era," Dikshaa said she was willing to take the leap while she was still young and had the flexibility to start over if things did not work out as planned.

The video was shared with a caption, "Quitting party soon."

Her story quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom said they could relate to feelings of burnout, difficult managers and the sense of being trapped in a repetitive routine despite holding a stable job.

Several commenters applauded her decision, arguing that mental peace and personal well-being often outweigh financial security. Others shared their own experiences with challenging workplace environments, saying they understood her frustration and believed stepping away was the right choice.