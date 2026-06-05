Three individuals have been booked for allegedly holding a party inside an anti-poaching camp in Bandipur Forest, Karnataka. The incident has raised serious concerns over forest security and possible lapses in monitoring within the protected zone.

A serious incident has been reported from Bandipur National Park, raising concerns over forest security and enforcement. A group allegedly led by a known rowdy-sheeter is reported to have entered a sensitive forest zone and held a party inside an anti-poaching camp. The incident has triggered questions over lapses in monitoring and security within the protected forest area.

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Security Breach At Hulikatte Anti-Poaching Camp

The incident took place at the Hulikatte anti-poaching camp under the Maddur range of Bandipur forest in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district. A rowdy-sheeter from the Old Mysuru region, identified as Satish, along with his associates, allegedly entered the restricted core forest area and held a gathering inside the camp premises.

Reports suggest that the group consumed alcohol and organised a non-vegetarian meal during their stay, raising serious concerns over unauthorised access to a highly sensitive wildlife zone.

Public Raises Questions Over Enforcement Lapses

Following the incident, questions have been raised over possible lapses in Forest Department monitoring and enforcement. Locals and observers have pointed out that while tribal communities and nearby villagers often face strict action for minor violations, such unauthorised entry by suspected criminal elements has triggered widespread concern.

Allegations Of Possible Internal Support

Environmental activists have expressed suspicion that the incident may not have occurred without internal knowledge or assistance. They have called for a detailed investigation, alleging possible involvement of officials at the local level.

Activists have also highlighted concerns that the presence of such groups inside a wildlife protection zone could endanger animals such as tigers, leopards and elephants.

Calls For High-Level Investigation

Wildlife enthusiasts and activists have demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident. They have urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible and strengthen surveillance in protected forest areas.

Concerns have also been raised that failure to act decisively could weaken the credibility of forest protection efforts in Bandipur National Park.