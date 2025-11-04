Image Credit : ANI

Confirming the fatalities, Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal said, “So far, four deaths in the accident have been confirmed. Two others are still trapped and efforts are on to rescue them.”

Agrawal added that injured passengers have been shifted to Apollo Hospital and Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur. While many are being treated for minor injuries, the condition of at least one passenger remains critical.

He later told ANI that the impact occurred when the last bogie of the local train and the first bogie of the goods train collided.

“The last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway,” Agrawal said.

Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Shukla, who is monitoring the situation on-site, confirmed that rescue teams are working to evacuate trapped passengers.

“A MEMU train and a goods train collided, in which some people have been injured. The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to rescue a person trapped inside,” Shukla said.

Reacting to the accident, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and said all possible assistance was being provided.

“A very tragic incident has occurred. The goods train was stationary, and a MEMU train collided with it from behind. The engine is in the front coach, and some passengers also sit there. That coach has been damaged. Senior railway officials and state government officers have reached the spot. Relief and rescue operations have begun. The injured are being taken to the hospital,” Sao told reporters in Delhi.