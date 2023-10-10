Lifestyle

10-Oct-2023, 02:50:20 pm

Mysore Silk Saree to Paithani Silk Saree: 7 best silk sarees in India

Image credits: instagram

Banarasi Silk Saree

Adorned with intricate zari and brocade work, these sarees showcase timeless elegance and are often favored for weddings and special occasions.

Image credits: instagram

Kanjeevaram Saree

Originating from Tamil Nadu, Kanjeevaram Silk Sarees are known for their luxurious silk and vibrant colors.

Image credits: our own

Paithani Silk Sarees

A treasure from Maharashtra, Paithani Silk Sarees is characterized by peacock and flower motifs. The vibrant colors & fine silk make them the best choice for festive occasions.

Image credits: Instagram

Baluchari Silk Saree

Hailing from West Bengal, Baluchari Silk Sarees are adorned with intricate pallu designs depicting mythological scenes.

Image credits: Instagram

Chanderi Silk Saree

From the heart of Madhya Pradesh, Chanderi Silk Sarees are celebrated for their sheer texture and subtle zari work.

Image credits: Instagram

Mysore Silk Saree

Renowned for their simplicity and purity, Mysore Silk Sarees from Karnataka showcase a fine balance of tradition and modernity.

Image credits: Instagram

Patola Silk Saree

Crafted with precision in Gujarat, Patola Silk Sarees are known for their double ikat weave. They feature intricate geometric patterns showcasing the artistry of the Patan weavers.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One