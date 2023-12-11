Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Woman slips from 5th floor while cleaning balcony in Bengaluru, dies

    A tragic incident occurred at BDA Vindhyagiri Apartment in Doddabanahalli, Bengaluru, where Khushboo Ashish Trivedi, a 32-year-old woman from Gujarat, fell from her fifth-floor balcony while cleaning on December 7. Despite immediate aid, she passed away due to severe injuries. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the Kadugodi police, leaving the community deeply saddened.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    In a tragic incident that shook residents of BDA Vindhyagiri Apartment in Doddabanahalli, Bengaluru, a 32-year-old woman she lost her life after falling from the fifth floor while cleaning her balcony.

    Khushboo Ashish Trivedi, originally from Gujarat, met with the fatal accident on December 7 around 4:30 in the evening. She was engaged in balcony cleaning when an unfortunate slip led to her fall. Despite immediate assistance from residents who rushed her to a nearby hospital, Khushboo succumbed to her severe injuries caused by the fall.

    Married to software engineer Ashish Trivedi in 2017, Khushboo resided with her husband on the fifth floor of BDA Vidhyangiri Apartments near Kadugodi. Her husband was not present at home during the tragic incident.

    Authorities confirmed that the Kadugodi police station has registered a case of unnatural death, initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.

    The incident has saddened the local community, with neighbours and acquaintances expressing shock and offering condolences to the bereaved family. Witnesses to the incident are cooperating with the ongoing investigation to ascertain the details leading to the fatal fall.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
    This year's Basavanagudi kadalekai Parishe to be plastic-free

    From detergent attacks to threats: Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 faces intense scrutiny on social media

    Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    Remembering the iconic journey of Leelavathi: A Stalwart in Sandalwood

    Peddling Pakistan's fake narrative MEA slams claim on 'secret memo' to North America missions

    Article 370: Supreme Court verdict on validity of ending Jammu and Kashmir special status today; check details AJR

    ITA Awards 2023: Hrithik Roshan to Bhumi Pednekar, celebrities walk the red carpet in style RKK

    Kerala news live 11 december 2023 major highlights developments anr

    'Kho Gaye hum Kahan' trailer launch: Ananya Panday looks cute in white dress, Siddhant keeps it casual RKK

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

