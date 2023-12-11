Karnataka: Woman slips from 5th floor while cleaning balcony in Bengaluru, dies

A tragic incident occurred at BDA Vindhyagiri Apartment in Doddabanahalli, Bengaluru, where Khushboo Ashish Trivedi, a 32-year-old woman from Gujarat, fell from her fifth-floor balcony while cleaning on December 7. Despite immediate aid, she passed away due to severe injuries. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the Kadugodi police, leaving the community deeply saddened.

In a tragic incident that shook residents of BDA Vindhyagiri Apartment in Doddabanahalli, Bengaluru, a 32-year-old woman she lost her life after falling from the fifth floor while cleaning her balcony.

Khushboo Ashish Trivedi, originally from Gujarat, met with the fatal accident on December 7 around 4:30 in the evening. She was engaged in balcony cleaning when an unfortunate slip led to her fall. Despite immediate assistance from residents who rushed her to a nearby hospital, Khushboo succumbed to her severe injuries caused by the fall.



Married to software engineer Ashish Trivedi in 2017, Khushboo resided with her husband on the fifth floor of BDA Vidhyangiri Apartments near Kadugodi. Her husband was not present at home during the tragic incident.



Authorities confirmed that the Kadugodi police station has registered a case of unnatural death, initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.

The incident has saddened the local community, with neighbours and acquaintances expressing shock and offering condolences to the bereaved family. Witnesses to the incident are cooperating with the ongoing investigation to ascertain the details leading to the fatal fall.