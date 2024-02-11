Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Woman goes to buy vegetables, found dead 5 days later at lover’s house in Chikkaballapur

    Deepa, a 35-year-old woman from Chikkaballapur, was reported missing and later found dead in a rented room belonging to her alleged lover, Diwakar. Her body showed signs of brutal murder, leading investigators to suspect an illicit affair as a possible motive. Diwakar and another individual named Suresh are under suspicion, with a police investigation ongoing.

    Karnataka: Woman goes to buy vegetables, found dead 5 days later at lover's house in Chikkaballapur vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    The search for a missing woman in Chikkaballapur ended tragically when her decomposed body was discovered in a rented room belonging to her alleged lover. The victim, identified as Deepa, had been reported missing by her father, sparking a frantic search effort by local authorities and concerned residents.

    Deepa, a 35-year-old resident of Chikkaballapur city, had promised her father to return home with vegetables but failed to do so, prompting him to file a missing person report with the Chikkaballapur Nagar police station. Despite the efforts to locate her, it was only after five days that her body was found in a state of advanced decomposition.

    Karnataka: Government school teacher brutally murdered after alleged witchcraft gone wrong at Tumkur

    The grim discovery was made in a rented room belonging to a man named Diwakar, located in the Chamarajpet area. According to reports, Deepa had been brutally murdered, with her throat slit by a knife on February 7th. However, the incident remained concealed until locals alerted authorities to a foul odour emanating from Diwakar's residence, prompting a police investigation.

    Bengaluru: Missing Class 9 girl found murdered in Hoskote; Accused attempts suicide, rescued

    Upon breaking into the premises, officers uncovered Deepa's lifeless body in a state of decay. Chikkaballapur SP DL Nagesh visited the scene to assess the situation, while the victim's body was sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

    Investigators have since revealed suspicions of an illicit affair between Deepa and Diwakar, suggesting a potential motive for the heinous crime. Both Diwakar and another individual named Suresh are under suspicion for their alleged involvement in the murder, with authorities actively pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Govt to open gates of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru for traffic on 2nd, 4th Saturdays vkp

    Karnataka: Govt to open gates of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru for traffic on 2nd, 4th Saturdays

    Fatal collision on NH75: 1 dead, 2 injured in series of accidents near Hoskote vkp

    Fatal collision on NH75: 1 dead, 2 injured in series of accidents near Hoskote

    Digital dilemma: 15-year-old Bengaluru student faces Rs 1.4 lakh loss through mother's phone; here's how vkp

    Digital dilemma: 15-year-old Bengaluru student faces Rs 1.4 lakh loss through mother's phone; here's how

    Bengaluru fan opens restaurant named 'Kohli's Kitchen' to honour Virat Kohli; takes social media by storm vkp

    Bengaluru fan opens restaurant named 'Kohli's Kitchen' to honour Virat Kohli; takes social media by storm

    Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

    Karnataka: Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy faces non-bailable warrant for alleged COVID-19 violations

    Recent Stories

    Chandni Bhabhda buys Akshay Kumar's Mumbai flat RKK

    Chandni Bhabhda buys Akshay Kumar's Mumbai flat

    cricket Happy Birthday Imam-ul-Haq: Top 10 knocks by the Pakistan opener osf

    Happy Birthday Imam-ul-Haq: Top 10 knocks by the Pakistan opener

    Karnataka: Govt to open gates of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru for traffic on 2nd, 4th Saturdays vkp

    Karnataka: Govt to open gates of Cubbon Park in Bengaluru for traffic on 2nd, 4th Saturdays

    Valentines Day 2024: Unique customs from around the world AJR

    Valentine's Day 2024: Unique customs from around the world

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir gets Rs 12.8 crore donation within just 15 days, sees Over 30 lakh devotees! vkp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir gets Rs 12.8 crore donation within just 15 days, sees Over 30 lakh devotees!

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon